A home in Reclinata tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Melissa Britt and Erin Carter, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 501 Reclinata Drive to 501 Reclinata LLC and LN 501 Reclinata LLC for $1.89 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,784 square feet of living area.

Queens Harbour

David and Catherine Burke, of Boston, sold their home at 3633 Fair Oaks Place to Thomas and Susan Schaeffer, of Ocean City, New Jersey, for $1.84 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,892 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2008.

Fairway Bay

Susan Carlyle, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 628 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Carl Cooper and Patricia Cooper, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,375,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2007.

SPAEFAG AG sold the Unit 2004 condominium at 2010 Harbourside Drive to Stephen and Wendy Lynn Rhodes, of Longboat Key, for $1.15 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 1985.

Longboat Key Estates

David Persson, of Longboat Key, and Marcia Sexton, of Union Springs, New York, trustees, sold the home at 569 Rountree Drive to James Cardi, of Narragansett, Rhode Island, for $1.36 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $152,200 in 1987.

Beach Harbor Club

Daniel Duffy, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit E-401 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joanna Puglisi Foulk and Dant Foulk, of Joliet, Illinois, for $1 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2019.

The Presidential

Brian and Martha Dolan, of Sun City Center, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Beau Lido Suites LLC for $610,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,500 in 2012.