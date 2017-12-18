Realtor sets sales volume record for Sarasota County

Longboat Key Realtor Roger Pettingell closed $100 million in sales volume Monday and is projected to finish the year with $104.6 million overall, more than any other individual or brokerage team in Sarasota County. This is the first time an individual or team has topped $100 million in sales volume in the area.

Highlighted properties Among Pettingell's most high-profile sales: 1372 Harbor Drive: Sold in April, the Harbor Acres waterfront home closed for $6 million

1505 Hillview Drive: Closed for $4,550,000 in December

435 L’Ambiance Drive: Double residence with walk-down to the beach closed for $4.8 million

1233 North Gulfstream Ave., Unit #PH-3: Sold for $3.6 million in August

1111 Ritz Carlton Drive, Unit #1501: Sold for $3.4 million in May

Pettingell, with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate's Longboat Key office, sold 60 properties in 2017, many of them multimillion dollar estates in Sarasota. In 2016, Pettingell set a personal record with $77.53 million, up from $72 million in 2015.

Last year, 217 individual agents and 238 brokerage teams nationwide topped $100 million in sales, according to Real Estate Trends. Final tallies are not completed for 2017.

Pettingell is the top-ranked individual agent in Sarasota County for the sixth consecutive year.

“It's crazy those numbers got up there, because I recognize what that means in volume. But it’s not an outlier anymore," Pettingell said. "That’s what we do, and we’re going to keep doing it, and it’s going to keep getting better.”

Pettingell said multimillion dollar listings helped set the record sales figures. This year Pettingell sold eight properties exceeding $3 million and in several cases, he represented the buyer and the seller.

He also cited a large increase from both local and out-of-state referrals for the uptick in sales, which he attributed to an extended outreach through his internet footprint.

"Year after year, Roger continues to push the bounds of success and this year was by far his most impressive," said Clark Toole, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Florida, in a statement. "Exceeding $100 million in sales in just one year as an individual agent is an incredible achievement and we’re so proud of his success.”