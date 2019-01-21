Real estate foundation gives out grants to 51 nonprofits

Survey says …

Actually, we don’t know what the survey will say because it’s up to you to fill it out!

Included in this edition is our reader survey, and we’d love to hear from you.

Want to see us do something differently? Love the paper but think our ink is smelly? (This was a real complaint recently.) Let us know!

Our goal is to make this the best paper possible, so we welcome your feedback on the enclosed survey card or on YourObserver.com/2019survey.

And, to show our gratitude, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a $250 Visa gift card.

Spirit of giving

Michael Saunders & Co. presented grants to community groups through its MCS Foundation at its Lakewood Ranch office Jan. 17.

Among the 52 nonprofit recipients were Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, the Wobbly Feet Foundation and Sarasota Manatee Association of Riding Therapy.

“The MSC Foundation was created knowing we could do more as a company than we could individually,” said Drayton Saunders, the event host and company president, who is pictured above right with SMART Executive Director Brandi Ezell.