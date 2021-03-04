Ready to dazzle virtually in Lakewood Ranch

After months of not being able to perform for an audience, Nicole Ouellette, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, is ready to make her virtual debut during the theater program's virtual cabaret March 5.

Ouellette will perform prerecorded songs with six other Lakewood Ranch theater students during the cabaret show after a live introduction from Roxane Caravan, the director of the theater program, and the cast.

Ouellette has enjoyed working with her classmates as well as a choreographer and musical director again to put together the production.

This will be the first public production the theater program has had all year due to visitors not being allowed on campus and the program not being allowed to do live public performances at the school.

"I feel like doing theater grounds me, even if it's not being done the same way," Ouellette said. "Learning songs and choreography feels like a way to solidify the year."

The virtual performance is at 7:30 p.m. March 5.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting ManateeSchools.Revtrak.net. Click on "High Schools," then "Lakewood Ranch High School" and go to "Donations and Fees." Minimum donation is $5.