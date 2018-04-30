Ready, set, give! 24-hour Giving Challenge 2018 launches at noon May 1

Since 2012, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has hosted the Giving Challenge, a 24-hour fundraising drive to help more than 630 local nonprofits raise money to support their missions.

It begins at noon Tuesday, May 1 and runs until 11:59.59 a.m., Wednesday, May 2.

This year, donors will have their donations matched dollar for dollar by the Patterson Foundation, up to $100 per donor for each nonprofit they give to.

For the past few months, nonprofits have been gearing up for the event through sending campaign emails, producing videos and hosting events to challenge donors if they will "be the one" to make a difference.

"Our big hope is that our community really steps up and supports local nonprofits," said Murray Devine, Community Foundation's communications and marketing manager. "We want to showcase the good work that these organizations are doing in our own back yard and give donors a choice. We like to stress that these dollars are being reinvested locally."

The last challenge, which took place in September 2016, raised $13.4 million. In 2017, the Community Foundation skipped a year while deciding to move the event to May 2018 to have more time to plan.

To date, the Giving Challenge has generated more than $28.5 million in unrestricted funds for participating nonprofits.

Information on the nonprofits’ programs, impact, leadership, needs and finances can be found at The Giving Partner, a free online source established by the Community Foundation. Nonprofits must have an up-to-date profile on The Giving Partner to qualify for participation in The Giving Challenge.

For more information, to see the organizations seeking funds and to donate, visit givingpartnerchallenge.org. The minimum gift to give online is $25.