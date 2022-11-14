Read the text of Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo State of the City address

At Monday's swearing-in of new city commissioners, outgoing Mayor Erik Arroyo spoke of the city's accomplishments during the prior year and its potential going forward. Following is the text of his speech.

City Manager Brown, members of the Sarasota City Commission, and my fellow Sarasota neighbors:

Today in Sarasota, a police officer ended her work shift at sunrise by taking a beautiful picture of the Ringling Bridge after doing her part in helping us have some of the lowest crime statistics in our city’s history. She didn’t have to worry about getting the next shift covered, as we have one the highest rates of sworn officer per thousand residents in the nation.

A member of our solid waste team knocks on the door of a disabled resident’s home to assist in carrying out storm debris, doing his part in making Sarasota among the most desirable locations in the country.

A young couple rented two bikes for $1 an hour to ride from the Legacy Trail to Lido Beach, reducing our carbon emissions and enhancing our micro-mobility efforts.

A nurse commuted to work in ten minutes after moving into a new workforce housing unit at Lofts on Lemon. A restaurant owner sets up tables on the sidewalk and parking space thanks to the commission that set the policy allowing it. A resident reported a pothole by simply taking pictures on our city’s hassle-free Click-2-Fix application. And formerly transient homeless men and women moved into rapid rehousing units, now on track to getting back on their feet and being independent again.

Today, this city is alive because of the radiant energy of those we represent: you, our residents, are what makes Sarasota prosper.

Here are the results of your labor: a balanced approach to affordable housing brought a historic, innovative, and resident-oriented amendment to the comprehensive plan. Financial security through lowering property taxes for two consecutive years. Record investment in public safety and employees. Completion of Phase 1 of our Historic Bay Park. A brand new design for our city seal. A smoking ban on our public beaches. Accessory dwelling units allowed citywide. First Friday events hosted downtown attracting thousands. A free shuttle from downtown to our barrier islands. And near completion of innovative projects such as the Gulfstream traffic circle and the restoration of our Bobby Jones Golf Complex and public park .

It is my honor and privilege to review with you the progress of our city, to speak of unfinished work, and to set our sights on the future. It is my pleasure to report the state of our city is stronger than a decade ago and growing stronger each day. We received record funding from the state of Florida this year, over $10 million. During the last year, I met with the President of the United States, governor, lt. governor, attorney general, secretary of state, current and former Florida senate president, former speaker of the house of Florida, numerous congressmen, and the minority leader in Congress in an effort to bring us additional dollars and put Sarasota on the map.

Now, let’s focus on our future — not just for our current residents, but for the next generation of residents. There are three critical questions that we must answer as a community.

First, how do we create opportunities for those who struggle to work and live in our city?

Second, how do we continue improving our infrastructure and quality of life?

And third, what can our city do to drive innovation and continue to lead as one of the best places to live in the country?

On the horizon, we see our community blossom into a smart city. In the coming weeks, we will have wireless free internet in a number of our parks. In the coming months, we will be installing some of the most advanced smart traffic signals in the world, helping us reduce traffic congestion. The future is fascinating if we embrace technology, trust that our government is working for us, and approach change with an open mind.

Just imagine, an affordable city where college graduates can return to work and live close to their parents.

Imagine a city where there was a designated funding source to purchase waterfront land for public use.

Imagine a city that demanded more strict building standards for waterfront properties and more strict noise insulation standards for properties in the downtown core.

Imagine a city that embraced renewable sources of energy incorporated into public parks.

Imagine a city where every neighborhood had a local business where residents could get their basic necessities within walking distance, reducing the number of automobile trips and cars on the road.

Imagine a city with walkable, safe alleyways, lighting, greenery and beautiful art.

All of this is possible, in your city, if we continue to support the tireless efforts of your elected representatives and professional city staff. Thank you to all of you for being in attendance. It has been my distinct honor to serve as the Mayor of the greatest city, in the greatest State, in the greatest country in the world.