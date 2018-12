Is your bookshelf overflowing? Consider donating some books. The Longboat Library, located at 555 Bay Isles Road, is looking for donations in the form of recent, gently used hardcover books. The library receives no funds from Sarasota County, so to operate, it relies on memberships, gifts and donations. New members and volunteers are always welcome. To become a volunteer, call 383-2011. For information, visit longboatlibrary.org.