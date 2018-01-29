RCLLA heads to The Paradise Center

For the first time, Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy is bringing lectures to The Paradise Center on Longboat Key.

The Paradise Center Executive Director Suzy Brenner said it happened in sort of a roundabout way through networking. Originally, only four lectures were planned for The Paradise Center, but when directors at RCLLA reached out to their lecturers, they got an overwhelming response from those wanting to present on Longboat Key, Brenner said.

The first lecture will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon this Friday, Feb. 2 at The Paradise Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The first lecture will be hosted by history teacher Monroe Brett and is entitled “The Vision of Four Presidents: Washington, Lincoln, Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt.”

“We’re excited about it,” Brenner said. “We’re hopeful it’ll get a good turnout. It’s eight weeks, and they are pretty different lectures, so it might vary week to week.”

Attendees can attend a single lecture for $15 or pay $55 for four in February or $55 for four in March.

The lecture schedule is as follows:

Feb. 2- The Vision of Four Presidents

Feb. 9- An Architectural Tale of Two Cities

Feb. 16- The President’s Daily Brief

Feb. 23- Rediscovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls

March 2- Take Charge of Your Life- Bust Your Stress

March 9- Impact of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence of the Future

March 16- Demographics: Transformational Impact on Global Economies

March 23- A Discussion of My Favorite Novel

Registration is organized through RCLLA. Those interested can call 941-309-5111.