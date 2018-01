Ranch Grill owner Darrin Simone confirmed he closed his Lakewood Ranch restaurant Jan. 9.

A note left on Ranch Grill’s front door said the building’s owner, Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, wanted to open a new concept restaurant at the site.

The note said, “We appreciate your loyalty over the last 5 years. You gave us the opportunity to give so much back to the community.”

It was signed “The Ranch Grill Management and Staff.”