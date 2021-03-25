Ramping up services

A few All Angels members were in the splash zone on March 14 when Father Dave Marshall blessed the new ramps and newly accessible Spaeth Terrace at the church.

The ramps, at the front and side doors, were completed after about five months of construction and make it easier for congregants in wheelchairs to enter for worship. The Spaeth Terrace is a big discovery, as it was only accessible through a door in the church before. Now, congregants can sit out there during worship.

"It's so beautiful out here I can't even stand it," said Sandy Wood, who sat outside on March 14.

As a bonus, the acoustics out on the terrace are great: Marshall can hear those on the terrace reciting the Lord's Prayer during services, and once the doors are updated, he hopes to open them wide and preach into the church from the terrace.