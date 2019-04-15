Ralph Garland Morrison

1926-2019

Ralph Garland “Morry” Morrison, 92 of Sarasota, Florida went home to the Lord on March 12, 2019.

He was born in Indiana to the late Glen Morrison and Edna Mabel Reinholt. He was married to the late Mary Catherine Pennington Morrison for 42 years, and was married prior to the late Mariola Personette for 23 years.

Born on the family farm, by the middle of high school he declared that farming was not for him. He secured a job and living quarters at a grocery store in town. That decision eventually lead to a 50 year career in the grocery business. The pinnacle of which was reaching a Vice President position with Super Value Foods, one of the largest grocery wholesalers in the country. He became a specialist in location development, placing grocery and later fabric stores all over the mid-west and the south.

His budding career was put on hold when he joined the Marines soon after graduation. He shared fond memories of traveling the world as a young man, including time in China and being part of the Marine contingent present during the Philippines Independence Ceremony What was almost never spoken of was his experiences as a BAR and machine gunner on Iwo Jima. He never forgot the horrors of war or the friends he lost.

He mas a member of the Moose, Gideons, and American Legion. He and his wife Cathy were members of Covenant Life Presbyterian Church for many, many years. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Morrison Jennings, Cheri Morrison Long, step-daughter Sherry Pennington Hosfeld (Rex) and step-son Richard W Pennington (Jeannine), grandchildren Julie Jennings Gann (James), Angela Jennings Davis (Ryan), Ryan Jennings (Nicole), Jennifer Long Yesh (Jason) and Jared Long (Jami), Catherine Hosfeld Buchmueller (Braden), Melissa Hosfeld Smith (Christopher) and Laura Hosfeld Watson (Daren) and 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph is survived by his brothers Raymond Morrison (Esther) and Harold Morrison (Glenna).

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations made by made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc.