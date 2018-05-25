Rainy weekend likely as Alberto moves north into Gulf

It’s not even hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, but the first named storm has formed, likely delivering a weekend of rain to the Sarasota-Manatee county area.

Alberto developed enough strength near the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday morning to pick up a name. Hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1.

It was expected to slosh its way to the north, eventually coming ashore somewhere in the area of Alabama, Mississippi or Louisiana by Tuesday morning.

With most of the rain on the eastern side of the storm, local rain chances are accordingly high, making a wet weekend a near certainty.

Ahead of the forecast, organizers of the St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival, originally planned for Saturday and Sunday, put off the event until next weekend.

Beginning today, rain chances are between 80-90%. There is a 10-20% chance of tropical storm force winds along the Sarasota and Manatee county coasts, but winds could be gusty here on Sunday, in the 20-30 mph range.

Rip currents and rough beach conditions are likely in the region, as well.