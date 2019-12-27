Quick reads

Not at the Longboat Library? Try Town Hall. You can now get all your book-borrowing errands done on Bay Isles Road.

A new library kiosk through the Sarasota County Library has been installed at Town Hall, right in the main entry. Simply find the e-book or audiobook you want, enter in your library card number and PIN, and get to reading. At this time, you can't access or put a hold on physical books through the kiosk.

To access your borrowed books, download the library's e-reader app through yourcloudlibrary.com.