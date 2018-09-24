Quick change artist is thief in Bradenton

Sept. 15

THIEF WANTED TO CHANGE

7300 52nd Place East, Bradenton

Petit theft: The Sheriff's Office was contacted after a man walked into a clothing store and started looking around. He selected a couple of shirts and stuffed them down the front of shirts. He also picked out a Puma hat and then walked to the shoe department. He picked a pair of grey and red Under Armour shoes and sat down and put them on. He left the shoes he was wearing and a hat he was wearing in the Under Armour box. He put the Puma hat on his head and headed toward the exit. He then fled the location on a bicycle. A deputy obtained a copy of the store surveillance which showed the incident. The items taken had a value of $133.34.

Sept. 18

MAN MAY RECONSIDER HOUSEMATE

11000 block of Encanto Terrace, Bradenton

Found property: A man called the Sheriff's Office after returning from a three-week business trip and finding marijuana in his home. The man told deputies he thought the marijuana was left there by a female friend he had allows to stay in the home. The marijuana was confiscated and placed into property and evidence. The man also said he had let the woman use one of his cars and the car wasn't there. He wanted it back. The man said he had been calling the woman and she hadn't returned his calls. Since the man had been letting the woman use the car, it could not be reported as stolen.

Sept. 18

MAILBOX RAGE

5000 block of Creekside Trail, Sarasota

Criminal mischief: A woman called the Sheriff's Office to report her mailbox, along with two others on the same pole, had been destroyed. The woman said she wasn't sure if someone ran into the pole with a vehicle or hit the mailboxes with something else. She said her mailbox would cost $150 to replace. An HOA representative checked the rest of the neighborhood and no other mailboxes were destroyed.

Sept. 19

CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM

Interstate 75 and State Road 64 intersection, Bradenton

Trespass warning: A Sheriff's Office deputy encountered a man panhandling in the interchange as construction was continuing around him. He was holding a cardboard sign that asked for money. A construction supervisor asked the man to leave and he refused. The man was trespassed when the deputy arrived. The deputy told the man the trespass warning was a courtesy as he already was trespassing. The man left on a bicycle.