Questions and answers with Randy Clair

Though Randy Clair faces no ballot challenge, the Longboat Observer asked for his views on topics related to town governance. Here are his responses:

1.) What would do you, if you were in charge, to mitigate seasonal traffic at each end of the island?

The major traffic obstructions are located both north and south of TLBK in adjacent municipalities. I support the Town’s efforts to continue work with those municipalities and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce the effects of those traffic obstructions. The Town and FDOT have already agreed that during peak traffic periods the New Pass Bridge will not open for training or routine maintenance purposes and that some traffic signals have been adjusted to reduce congestion. Unfortunately, our seasonal traffic congestion will take time to solve. In the meantime, if our residents and visitors could car pool and/or change their time of departure or return, this may help to reduce some of the traffic congestion.

2.) What would you like to see the town do about beach nourishment/erosion management, specifically around Greer Island?

I support the project recommended by the Town’s consultant for at least 2 groins and additional sand fill in the Greer Island area. The Town should seek a financial contribution from Manatee County, (who owns Greer Island), for a portion of the costs for necessary improvements to abate the high sand loss and shore erosion.

3.) If the development doesn’t start on the site of the former Colony before its nonconforming status is revoked, what will you do?

The time has come for all dangerous condemned buildings at the Colony to be razed and removed without any further delay and without regard for any plans for redevelopment.

4.) What’s your stance on whether Longboat taxpayers should contribute anything more to the development of the Arts, Cultural and Education center than the land the residents already funded to purchase?

I support efforts to obtain voluntary contributions from our residents to fund the construction, furnishing and initial operation of the Arts, Cultural and Education Center. I hope that after the initial period, that grants and sufficient revenue from the Center’s operations will cover the Center future operating costs.

5.) What steps, if any, should the town take to protect the north end from tidal flooding?

If the new design storm drain check valves which are currently being tested prove to be effective, I support retrofitting using the new design storm drain check valves where necessary in the Village Area and elsewhere in the Town to reduce tidal flooding. In addition, the Town should continue to monitor ongoing research of methods to minimize the effects of coastal flooding due to sea level raise.

6.) What is your position on moving the county boundary so Longboat Key is situated entirely in either Sarasota or Manatee county?

I support efforts to accomplish the movement of County boundaries so that the Town could be located entirely in either Sarasota or Manatee County. I believe that this would be a desirable result for the Town and our affected residents. However, I believe as a practical manner, it will be difficult to obtain the necessary consent of the County from which the Town withdraws.

7.) What’s one thing the commission does now that you think could be done better or differently?

I support continued efforts by the Town Commission to improve communication with our residents.

8.) How would you grade the way the town administration and Town Commission have managed the town’s budget — A to F — and why?

I give the Town an” A” Grade. The Town’s accounting and budget systems have under gone substantial improvement from the older systems in use in 2009 when I last served on the Commission.

9.) What’s your vision for Longboat Key? If you were king and money wasn’t an object, what would you change on the island?

My vision for the TLBK, is a community which has under gone a revitalization process where the vast majority of our structures are in compliance with FEMA Flood Control Regulations and the Florida Building Code’s stronger requirements for hurricane resistant structures, while maintaining the community’s expressed desire for lower density, lower intensity, lower height structures and more open space . I would also solve the problem associated with numerous properties classed as “nonconforming” with respect to density thru no fault of the property owner. If our community can accomplish this vision, I believe TLBK will continue as one of our State and Country’s most desirable community to reside in, where our residents will be safe and can enjoy the ambiance and many benefits and activities of our Community.