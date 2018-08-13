Questions about degree haunt Lakewood Ranch political candidate

Lakewood Ranch's Melissa Howard, a Republican candidate running for Florida's District 73 seat, posted on Facebook an apology for saying she had earned a marketing degree from Miami University of Ohio.

On Aug. 13, she issued a statement on Facebook that said, "I would like to apologize to my family and my supporters for this situation. It was not my intent to deceive or mislead anyone. I made a mistake in saying that I completed my degree. What I did was wrong and set a bad example for someone seeking public service. I am staying in the race and intend to win and lead by example from now on.”

The controversy has gained national attention. She is running in the Aug. 28 primary against Sarasota's Tommy Gregory.

On Aug. 7, Gregory's campaign committee released a statement following a report by Florida News Online that questioned Howard's claims she had earned a degree.

The release stated, "Instead of providing evidence refuting the direct questions raised in the story, Ms. Howard chose to pivot and attack the Gregory campaign for lying about her record. On the contrary, however, the Tommy Gregory campaign made no statement of any kind related to the article, and while Ms. Howard may have some explaining to do, we will leave that to her, the media, and the voters of District 73."

Howard, 46, lives in the Lake Club and co-owns International Medical Trade Show and Marketplace with her husband, Ian, and also manages their portfolio of 15 rental properties.

She is a Foundation board member for Easter Seals of Southwest Florida; on the advisory council for Southeastern Guide Dogs; a board member for Junior League; a co-chairwoman of [email protected] for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee; a chapter president of the Gulf Coast Republican Women Federated; and a court-appointed Guardian Ad Litem in Manatee County.

Through her nonprofit work over the last five years, she has helped raise more than $2.3 million through events she has chaired or co-chaired. She’s also traveled to Tallahassee to lobby for funds for Easter Seals and other nonprofits she volunteers for and she understands how the legislative process works.

“If anybody can say anything about me, it’s I’m very persuasive,” Howard said in an East County Observer story to announce her candidacy. “I’m a servant to my community now. I’m going to use my business background and my love for my community (to benefit it on the state level).”

In the District 73 race, Democrat Liv Coleman of Bradenton will face the winner of the Republican primary.