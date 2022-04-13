A home in Queen’s Harbour tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bryan and Sylva Langton, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3632 Fair Oaks Place to Elite Bayview Properties LLC for $2,725,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,154,100 in 1996.

Longbeach

Eugene Jaleski, of Clyde Hill, Washington, sold his home at 671 Cedar St. to 2538970 Ontario Inc. for $2.55 million. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,710 square feet of living area.

Dream Island

OSG Coastal LLC sold the home at 636 Dream Island Road to Ginna Irene Driscoll and Donald Travis Wilson, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $1.9 million. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,151,100 in 2021.

Longboat Key Towers

Edward and Judith Matonich, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, sold their Unit N-1204 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Huckleberry Ventures LLC for $1.75 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 1998.

The Players Club

Ronald and Laura Frank, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Louis Meyer, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,625,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,375,000 in 2006.

John and Kathryn Pearce, of Palm Beach, sold their Uni 304 condominium at 1445 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew Lutze, of Longboat Key, for $1.5 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,859 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,025,700 in 2005.

Grand Bay

Lester Mangle and Pamela Mosser, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 174 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Leonard and Tina Scavron, of Longboat Key, for $1,575,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2016.

Beachplace

Sonia Kaufman, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, sold her Unit 505 condominium at 1085 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Catherine Diao, of Longboat Key, for $1.5 million. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $507,500 in 2001.

Longbeach Revised

Miles George Shaw and Mary Anne Niarchos, of Carson City, Nevada, sold their home at 711 Russell St. to Neil Richard Edwards and Trudy Armstrong, of Holmes Beach, for $1.4 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,830 square feet of living area.

The Aquarius Club

Archibald and Irene Sneddon, trustees, of Kirkintiloch, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 4-D condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kirk and Joann Gibson, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for $1.14 million. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2008.

Seaplace

Seaplace 3 LLC sold the Unit M1-416J condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Deborah Atsberger, trustee, of Richfield, Ohio, for $1.13 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $73,300 in 1976.

Country Club Shores

Douglas and Jayne Plunkett, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 512 Outrigger Lane to Todd and Nicholle McKiernan, of Branford, Connecticut, for $1.05 million. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,937 square feet of living area. It sold for $695,000 in 2008.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Michael and Jana Katz, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 2211 Harbourside Drive to Michael McCredie, of Longboat Key, for $910,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,219 square feet of living area. It sold for $697,000 in 2005.

Fairway Bay

Fred and Linda Haas, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 311 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to Richard David Arndt and Melody Arndt, trustees, of Rockford, Michigan, for $827,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,000 in 2005.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Sue Rosen, trustee, of St. Louis, sold the Unit 718 condominium at 718 Bayport Way to Robert and Sharon Decker, of Mount Airy, Maryland, for $618,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Yury Linetsky and Bayan Linetsky, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 828 condominium at 828 Bayport Way to Frank and Caryn Trager, of Norfolk, Connecticut, for $540,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $144,000 in 1996.

Kingston Arms

Cindy Lauren Bell, trustee, of Long Branch, New York, sold the Unit 10A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Four Creatives LLC for $567,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 feet of living area. It sold for $94,000 in 1991.