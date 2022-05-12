The following residential real estate transactions took place between April 25 and April 29. A condominium in Block 6 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mark and Robyn Jones, of Westlake, Texas, sold their Unit PH-1901 condominium at 401 Quay Commons to Paul Verrochi and Joseph D’Arrigo, trustees, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, for $9.75 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $7.85 million in 2021.

SARASOTA

Indian Beach

Charles and Nancy Parrish, trustees, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 3139 Bay Shore Road to John and Kathleen Szabo, of Sarasota, for $7.48 million. The first property was built in 1912, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,140 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1912, it has one bath and 825 square feet of living area. They sold for $2.5 million in 2012.

Susan Morin, trustee, sold the home at 603 Indian Beach Lane to 603 IBL LLC for $3.55 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $126,000 in 1979.

Top-sellers around the area SIESTA KEY: $6.25 million Bay Island Shores Dilip Mathew and Cynthia Adams sold their home at 852 Freeling Drive to Patrick and Jennifer Burnam, of Columbia, Missouri, for $6.25 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.65 million in 2018. PALMER RANCH: $820,000 Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch Thomas Urfer, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5713 Wild Sage Circle to Ting Li Bork and Jeffrey Thomas Bork, of Sarasota, for $820,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $466,700 in 2018. OSPREY: $2.55 million Oaks II Edward and Lucy McCullough, of Franklin, Tennessee, sold their home at 542 Dove Pointe to Tiffane Ferrer and Gerard Albert Ferrer, of Wayzata, Minnesota, for $2.55 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,196 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2012. NOKOMIS: $2.2 million Casa Bonitas Kathleen Rajca, trustee, sold the home at 2287 Bayshore Road to John and Kristin LaRocca, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, for $2,206,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,000 in 1997.

Kimlira Lane

Raymond Williams Jr. sold the home at 1430 Kimlira Lane to Stephen and Bridgit Dowling, of Kamuela, Hawaii, for $2.4 million. Built in 1980, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2015.

The Condominium on the Bay

Alain Bilodeau, of Quebec, Canada, sold his Unit 609 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to C. Eva Thomson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,855,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,700 in 1989.

La Linda Terrace

David Lynch and Susan Tetrick Lynch, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1715 S. School Ave. to Theodore and Judith Beilman, of Sarasota, for $1.68 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,387 square feet of living area. It sold for $691,500 in 2017.

Granada

TrafficSoup LLC sold two properties at 1730 Fortuna St. to David and Maureen Phifer, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. The first property was built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,602 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2008, it has one bedroom, one bath and 436 square feet of living area. They sold for $975,000 in 2021.

Filipe Fortes and Manuela Bastos Fortes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3528 Palonia Court to Jose Antonio Baptista Fortes and Ana Fortes, of Gainesville, for $1,336,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,047 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,336,000 in 2021.

Poinsettia Park

Andre Hoefer and Elizabeth Bertelsen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1917 Rose St. to Matthew and Bonnie Biagioli, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,790 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 1999.

2001 LBI LLC sold the home at 1956 Rose St. to Christopher Samuel Wilson and Selma Goker Wilson, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 982 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2018.

Hudson Park

Lilly Frances Crew, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2574 Bay St. to Bay Street Hideaway LLC for $1,004,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2018.

Embassy House

Scott Blum, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1103 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Marilyn Wolff, of Sarasota, for $995,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2009.

Q

Theodore and Judith Beilman sold their home at 239 Cosmopolitan Court to Nabothian Systems LLC, trustee, for $994,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,699 square feet of living area. It sold for $563,100 in 2016.

7th Street

Damien and Angela Sausa, of Windermere, sold two properties at 1911 and 1915 Seventh St. to Ruby Dollins, of Temecula, California, for $936,500. The property at 1911 was built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,343 square feet of living area. The property at 1915 was built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. They sold for $635,000 in 2020.

Marquee En Ville

Marc and Janet Epstein, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 128-E condominium at 235 Cocoanut Ave. to Victor Jackovich and Deborah Jones, trustees, of Venice, for $929,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2014.

Patricia Manor

Albert Gadbois, of Sarasota, sold three properties at 2825, 2835, 2840 Louise St. to The Alex Lancaster Revocable Trust & The Marlene A. Lancaster Revocable Trust for $910,000. The property at 2825 was built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 910 square feet of living area. It sold for $78,600 in 2000. The property at 2835 was built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $77,000 in 2002. The property at 2840 was built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,234 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,800 in 1999.

Florence

Scott Michelson Murphy, trustee, of Scottsdale, Arizona, sold the home at 1850 Sherwood St. to Long Duy Tran and Lan Anh Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $694,700 in February.

South Gate

A. Michele Chapel, of Roswell, Georgia, sold the home at 3519 Mineola Drive to Valerie and Brian Jones, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $318,500 in 2014.

Melissa Johantgen and Scott Nichols, trustees, of Orlando, sold the home at 3511 Jaffa Drive to Sitka Properties LLC for $550,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,631 square feet of living area.

Arthur and Dorota Bobko, of Riverdale, New York, sold their home at 2916 Woodcrest Drive to Natalia Kachtanova, of Aliso Viejo, California, for $525,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,576 square feet of living area. It sold for $209,500 in 2004.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

George and Elaine Govatos, of Charlestown, Maryland, sold their home at 5847 Cavano Drive to Frank Edward Ragonese, of Bronx, New York, for $760,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,200 in 2014.

Cottage Walk

John Charles Braden and Denton Raubenolt, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 435 Osprey Ave. to Marc and Janet Epstein, of Sarasota, for $755,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,841 square feet of living area. It sold for $589,900 in 2016.

Alinari

Higgins Gayheart, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1012 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Maria Wynne, of Chicago, for $700,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate

Kennon and Elizabeth McCaa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2413 Bispham Road to Better Real Estate LLC for $700,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $144,000 in 1999.

Bayview

John Herrli, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1704 Wisconsin Lane to Campbell Cottage LLC for $689,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 700 square feet of living area.

Battle and Turner

Richard Kelly, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sold his home at 2310 Waldemere St. to Yuriy Kovtun, of Hanover Park, Illinois, for $635,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2014.

The Landings Treehouse

Clifford Cohn and Pamela Ward sold their Unit 22 condominium at 1358 Landing Drive to Mark and Minda Salander, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2018.

Monticello

Heinkel Sarasota LLC sold the home at 2130 Michele Drive to Gary and Melinda Earleywine, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,577 square feet of living area.

Pelican Cove

Mary Rinne Barnett, trustee, sold the Unit 182 condominium at 1515 Pelican Point Drive to David Shactman and Ellen Wright, trustees, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $575,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths 1,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 812 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Henrietta Levins, of Sarasota, for $567,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one bath and 984 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2012.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 212 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Henrietta Levins, of Sarasota, for $486,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one bath and 984 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Sunnyside Park

ACME Control LLC sold the home at 2277 Sunnyside Lane to Mehmet and Ebru Caglayan, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,900 in 2008.

Rustic Lodge

Leon and Ana Reyes, of North Port, sold their home at 1525 S. Shade Ave. to Yuriy Kovtun, of Hanover Park, Illinois, for $525,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,686 square feet of living area. It sold for $96,000 in 1999.

Essex House

Steven Paukovits, of New York City, sold his Unit 302 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert and Diane Kilivris, of Akron, Ohio, for $500,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area. It sold for $91,500 in 1994.

South Highland

Jennifer Grosso, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1818 Worrington St. to Napior Management LLC for $480,000. The first property was built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 492 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 548 square feet of living area. They sold for $197,000 in 2020.

Blossom Brook

Robert Lockhart, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2335 Grove St. to Thomas and Rhonda Sheena, of Auburn, New Hampshire, for $475,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,067 square feet of living area. It sold for $81,000 in 1994.

Poms Park

Minette Go, of Elmhurst, Illinois, sold her home at 2350 Novus St. to Francis Jacob Eder and Heidi Noel Grundy, of Sarasota, for $451,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 907 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2021.

Loma Linda Park

Federal National Mortgage Association sold the home at 2274 Temple St. to Mark Lucas, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,000 square feet of living area.

Town and Country Estates

3424 Plantation Drive LLC sold the home at 3424 Plantation Drive to Christine Schrantz, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,622 square feet of living area. It sold for $248,000 in 2017.

Harbor Oaks

Dale Stanek, of Largo, sold his home at 2053 Pine Terrace to Daniel and Michele Serafini, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, for $415,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2015.

Wade and Avery’s

Michael Paul sold the home at 2555 Portland St. to Gregory and Ruta Stecher, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,135 square feet of living area.

Robin Hood Woods

ANR Group & Trust LLC sold the home at 916 Pattison Ave. to Thomas Field, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $218,000 in 2021.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

Terence Nutter and Angela Nutter, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4538 Woodside Road to Marc and Carrie Goldman, of Sarasota, for $3.44 million. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $599,000 in 2015.

Revised Plat of Siesta

Scott and Lisa Wood, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 114 Edmondson Ave. to Judy McMahon, of Framingham, Massachusetts, for $3,125,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.82 million in 2021.

Sarasota Beach

Zoltan Karpathy and Amy Covert, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5300 Avenida Del Mare to TDI Homes LLC for $1,975,000. Built in 1954, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 2,891 square feet of living area.

Fisherman’s CoveBarryville Holdings LLC sold the Units A-107 and A-307 condominiums at 8900 Blind Pass Road to Red Rooster Distribution LLC for $1.57 million. The Unit A-107 condominium was built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 743 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2017. The Unit A-307 condominium was built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 878 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2019.

Siesta Manor

Hani and Margaret Khella, of Palmetto, sold their home at 373 Avenida Madera to Heath and Victoria Polachek, of Willard, Ohio, for $1,525,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2017.

Siesta Isles

Brian and Emily Hill and Sheng Zhai and Mei Chen sold their home at 5533 Cape Aqua Drive to JMB Enterprises Ltd. Partnership for $1.41 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2011.

Beach Walk

Susan Beane, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit A condominium at 654 Calle Del Otono to KH Holdings Co. LLC for $1.2 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,558 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2008.

Siesta Beach

Thomas Franck, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 5070 Commonwealth Drive to Wheeler Capital LLC for $1,005,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,577 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1994.

Gulf and Bay Club

Jacqueline Ekgren sold her Unit 610 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to John and Josie Watson, of Ontario, Canada, for $1 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2005.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Campbell Minnich Rentals LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 5912 Midnight Pass Road to David Eugene Miller and Catherine Miller, of Dexter, Michigan, for $960,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,500 in 2010.

Harbour Towne

1249 Dockside LLC sold the Unit 110 condominium at 1249 Dockside Place to Campbell Minnich Rentals LLC for $900,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in January.

Our House at the Beach

Robert and Jean Robinson, of Marysville, Ohio, sold their Unit C-127 condominium at 1187 Lake House Circle to Victor and Denise Deslaurier, of Naperville, Illinois, for $819,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $131,000 in 1989.

The Anchorage

John Woodilla Jr., trustee, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to Zoovia Hamiduddin, of New Rochelle, New York, for $730,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $126,000 in 1990.

Patti Bowsher and Melvin Lee Bowsher II, of Greenback, Tennessee, sold their Unit 407 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to Patrick Burke and Lisa Burke, of Naperville, Illinois, for $622,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2021.

Crescent Royale

Isabel Fergusson, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 757 Beach Road to Bogdan and Zoryana Borsuk, of El Dorado Hills, California, for $652,500. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 1988.

Midnight Cove II

Calamita One LLC sold the Unit 110 condominium at 1900 Cove II Place to Samuel Gold and Ellen Gold, trustees, of Manchester, New Hampshire, for $650,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 1997.

Turtle Bay

Mary Wood Molo, trustee, of Chicago, sold the Unit 604-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Andre Gagnon and Pamela Coburn, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area.

Vista Hermosa

Richard Kincy Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 102 condominium at 116 Vista Hermosa Circle to Daniel Willmer and Inez Ferraco, of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, for $540,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2019.

PALMER RANCH

Marbella

Larry DeVries, trustee, of Davenport, Iowa, sold the home at 4188 Via Mirada to John and Jean Travis, of Sarasota, for $795,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,350 square feet of living area. It sold for $378,100 in 2014.

Hamptons

James and Alma Thomas, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7249 Brambury Court to Stephan Bogushynskyi, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,198 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,000 in 2014.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 5929 Anise Drive to Andrew Cullen Herrold and Nicole Renee Herrold, of Sarasota, for $651,300. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $621,200 in 2021.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

William and Wendy Krag, trustees, sold the home at 9576 Forest Hills Circle to Lawrence and Jill Day, of Brand Blanc, Michigan, for $615,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,341 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,000 in 2016.

Penny Lind sold the home at 9417 Forest Hills Circle to Ronald and Anna Bisher, of Cleves, Ohio, for $560,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,746 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

Villagewalk

Joseph and Cheri Cecile, of Marcellus, New York, sold their home at 5779 Ithaca Way to Bruce Stephen Udell, of Osprey, for $505,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,000 in 2021.

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Thomas and Marina Walton, of Margarita, California, sold their Unit 1001 condominium at 1234 Burgos Drive to Michael Heeney and Mary Shannon Heeny, of Sarasota, for $502,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2021.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Stephen Jeffrey Segall, of Sanford, sold his home at 8652 Ice Wine St. to Yelena and Dmitriy Polishchuk, of Granada Hills, California, for $476,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2020.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Sharon Gresham, of Osprey, sold her home at 891 Mac Ewen Drive to Dennis Patrick Reilly and Susan Elizabeth Reilly, of Venice, for $2.11 million. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $935,000 in 2005.

Bay Street

Casey Key Resort LLC sold two properties at 133 W. Bay St. to Christopher Dubs, of Nokomis, for $1 million. Both properties were built in 1953, they have two bedrooms, two baths and 1,008 square feet of living area. They sold for $1,545,000 in 2021.

Bishops Court at the Oaks Preserve

Maxine and Louis Pintchuck, of Sarasota, sold their home at 135 Bishops Court Road to Philip and Susan Lembo, of Melrose, Massachusetts, for $720,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,144 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Jonathan Koltun and Frances Ann Koltun, of Osprey, sold their home at 1353 Thornapple Drive to Michael Francis Campbell Jr. and Lisa Michelle Manning Campbell, trustees, of Dallas, for $670,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2017.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Joseph and Susan Noah sold their Unit 5204 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Ian Illingworth and Gloria Peretz, trustees, of Osprey, for $608,500. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2004.

Bay Acres

Jeffrey and Ursula Adams, of Hickory, North Carolina, sold their home at 535 Bayview Ave. to Larita Rae Velure, of Wayzata, Minnesota, for $410,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,014 square feet of living area. It sold for $61,500 in 1992.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Michael and Kathryn McQueen sold their home at 2169 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Joseph and Lina Funaro, of Nokomis, for $1.05 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2021.

Sorrento Bayside

Donald Wilborn, of Nokomis, sold his home at 333 Bayside Parkway to Courtney James Holzendorf and Paige Lynn Holzendorf, of Nokomis, for $615,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,066 square feet of living area. It sold for $417,000 in 2021.