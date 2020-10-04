Putting Green Lane home sells for $2.82 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Hogan Holdings 23 LLC sold the home at 580 Putting Green Lane to Hans-Peter and Candice Ann Teuber, of Lebanon, N.Y., for $2.82 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,586 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.1 million in 2015.

Country Club Shores

Sarah Ayotte, of Essex, Conn., sold her home at 501 Halyard Lane to Daniel Jelinek and Barbara Jelinek, trustees, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., for $1,825,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2017.

William Stein III and Mary Betz Stein, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 524 Outrigger Lane to Stephen Daniels, of Groveland, Mass., for $1,673,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,693,800 in 2014.

Antonio and Rosa Cuomo, of Bronx, N.Y., sold their home at 525 Sloop Lane to Kevin Brian Coyne, of Longboat Key, for $970,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,237 square feet of living area. It sold for $842,500 in 2018.

Timothy Schar, of Tampa, sold his home at 520 Chipping Lane to Richard and Sarah Ayotte, of Longboat Key, for $825,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,428 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,500 in 1998.

Bay Isles

Richard and Geri Meyers, trustees, of Parrish, sold the home at 3431 Bayou Sound to Eric and Hope Goldenberg, of Munster, Ind., for $1,385,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,083 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 1997.

Bird Key

Kathleen and Robert Adams, trustee, sold the home at 404 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Michael Don Roberts and Lisa Dawn Roberts, of Parkersburg, W.Va., for $1,235,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,988 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2012.

Longbeach

Arbors Seaside Cottages LLC sold the home at 6917 Longboat Drive S. to Aliaksandr Lazouski and Katsiaryna Lazouskaya, of Bradenton, for $1,075,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,888 square feet of living area.

Queen’s Harbour

Arnold and Ronnie Malasky, of Lenox, Mass., sold their home at 3635 Fair Oaks Place to E. Wayne Foley and Barbara Foley, trustees, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $920,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,010 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,500 in 1999.

Weston Pointe

Frederick Wilson, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 618 Weston Pointe Court to Duane and Natasha D’Orazio, of Lancaster, Pa., for $868,700. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 1994.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Lee and Camille Miller, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 696 Marbury Lane to Jeremy and Graziella Brongo, of Riverview, for $700,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,214 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2018.

Avignon Villas

Eugen and Sara Mandel sold their Unit 6 condominium at 5611 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Donald and Lisa Greene, of Longboat Key, for $675,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 1991.

Lido Beach Club

Carol Mirabito, trustee, and Peter Mirabito, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michelle Lynn Mennella and Vincent Scott Mennella, of Denville, N.J., for $660,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $657,000 in 2018.

Seaplace

David Andrew Schmidt, trustee, of St. Augustine, sold the Unit G8-407-A condominium at 1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Pariseau and Susan Pariseau, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $540,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $102,800 in 1979.

Richard and Stacy Ridenour, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 208A condominium at 2039 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Melvin Gang, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $465,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2014.

Longboat Harbour

Robin Louise Murray sold the Unit 205 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Mary Beth Schiavone, of Waretown, N.J., for $405,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 811 square feet of living area. It sold for $346,000 in 2019.

Beachplace

Sand Castle 502 LLC sold the Unit 502 condominium at 1065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lenny Schwab and Galina Kim, of Fair Lawn, N.J., for $400,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2010.

Sutton Place

Douglas Leu, of Holland, Ohio, sold his Unit V-10 condominium at 569 Sutton Place to Peter and Patricia O’Connor, of Longboat Key, for $297,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,198 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2004.

Colony Beach & Tennis Resort

Mary Ann Russo, of Toms River, N.J., sold the Unit 116-N condominium to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $341,800.

Gregory Eaton, of Lansing, Mich., sold the Unit 109-N condominium to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $170,900.

William and Valerie Warren, of Williamsville, N.Y., sold the Unit 156-S condominium to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $170,900.