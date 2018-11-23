Puttin’ on the polo

It’s time to put on your Sunday best — polo season is upon us.

There’s a certain type of look to be achieved when going to a polo match. It may not be as dramatic as dressing for the Kentucky Derby, but a preppy, chic and classic look is always best. We shopped Crowder’s Gifts & Gadgets, FiFi’s Fine Resale Apparel and Accessories and Malibu Fox to find the best styles at great prices, so you can go to polo week after week and avoid a fashion repeat.

Horseshoes

Ladies, save your heels for the weekdays and get out those flats, booties and wedges on polo Sunday. The polo grounds have a lot of different terrains to walk on, including concrete sidewalk and grass, so good comfortable shoes are a must. We also recommend close-toed shoes if you want to join the masses in stomping the divots at halftime.

Boho beauty

For our bohemian ladies, we shopped Malibu Fox for the trendiest polo looks. The maxi dress’s length is great for polo, for the traditional look is to have your dress go below your knees. It also has great colors, with the deep blue and orange on point for the season. The La Palma dress may not be exactly knee length, but it’s a great fit for any body type, and is the perfect dress to pair with one of the hats on those days you want to keep the sun off your face. A more classic polo outfit with a boho touch is the jumpsuit. The pink color and the print is girly and chic, but still a look fit for a fashionista.

Line of the style

At Crowder’s Gifts & Gadgets, we found two simple dresses for a classic look. Both can be dressed up with fine jewelry, such as pearls, to really give your outfit some class. And although the hats here don’t match the dresses, it doesn’t mean they don’t belong on the polo grounds. Wear the Mud Pie hat with a little black dress and the LWR hat on a more casual polo day to represent Lakewood Ranch.

Knock-in fashion

Since Fifi’s Fine Resale Apparel and Accessories is a consignment store, the possibilities for outfits are almost endless. We picked out three classic polo looks in three color styles. The white and pink Antonio Melani is the most traditional polo outfit you can get — especially for where we live. It’s bright, colorful and pretty from head to toe. Same goes for the Lilly Pulitzer dress — especially since Florida loves Lilly. The other Antonio Melani is just as classic as the other two dresses, but without the added color, perfect for the ladies that lean toward edgier looks and prefer to stay away from the girly style.