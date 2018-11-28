Putter Lane home sells for $3 million

Edward Webber, trustee, sold the home at 529 Putter Lane to Kathleen Lex and Loraine McEvoy, of Phoenixville, Pa., for $3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,917 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.3 million in 2008.

Dream Island

Donald Johnson Jr., trustee, and Sally Johnson, of Pekin, Ill., sold the home at 781 Emerald Harbor Drive to Blair Carter and Jeanette Day, of Lookout Mountain, Tenn., for $2.5 million. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,205 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.3 million in 2009.

Harbour Court

Gailyn and Linda Larsen, of Delray Beach, sold their home at 2282 Harbour Court Drive to Gregg Kaplan, of Longboat Key, for $1,325,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,252 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2012.

Country Club Shores

Marjorie Sandler, trustee, of Tampa, sold the home at 531 Bowsprit Lane to Stephen and Brenda Baril, of Richmond, Va. for $1,003,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,935 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 1998.

Sea Gate Club

Wendy Anderson, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 15-B condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christine Humphrey, of Bradenton, for $849,900. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $785,000 in 2014.

Bay Isles

Troy Myers Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3610 Bayou Circle to Thomas and Rosemarie Harmer, of Longboat Key, for $795,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2004.

Bird Key

Patricia Ann Ballou, trustee, of Pike, Ky., sold the home at 541 Blue Jay Place to Robert and Deborah Colantuoni, of Lakewood Ranch, for $772,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 1995.

Longboat Key

Bruce Eaton and Anne Varano-Eaton, of Dallas, sold their home at 726 Jungle Queen Way to Bruce Welch, of Longboat Key, for $585,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2002.

Fairway Bay

R. Lee and Sharon Stucky, trustees, of Lenexa, Kan., sold the Unit 431 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Deborah Pryce, of Longboat Key, for $549,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2003.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Michael Steinhauer and Janice Curtis, of Clermont, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Van Cornett, of Louisville, Ky., for $307,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2011.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Ronald Currie and Luann Marcero-Currie, of Algonac, Mich., sold their Unit 45 condominium at 861 Spanish Drive N. to Walter Smith and Lorraine Buscareno-Smith, of Longboat Key, for $353,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2014.

Lido Dorset

Richard Evans and David Evans, of Austintown, Ohio, sold their Unit 115 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Nadine Raab, of Wayne, N.J., for $242,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $72,500 in 1990.