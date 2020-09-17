Pumpkin Festival will be held in East County

Although many major East County events have been canceled through the end of the year, Hunsader Farms announced its 29th annual Pumpkin Festival will be held.

Changes will be in place to ensure the health and safety of those who attend.

“We know a lot of people want something to do, and it’s a big thing for us to cancel it,” Hunsader Farms’ Rachel Hunsader-Sliker said. “Since we’re outside, and there’s enough space, it’ll be easy to social distance. We figure if Disney World, Universal [Studios] and Busch Gardens can be open, why not us when we’re 99% outside?”

IF YOU GO 29th annual Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 Where: 5500 County Road 675, Bradenton Admission: $10 (parking $5); children 10 and under are free Highlights: Live music and shows, crafts, hayrides, scarecrow displays, petting zoo, barnyard playground More information: Call 322-2168.

The Hunsaders are implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Manatee County guidelines, such as requiring social distancing and masks to be worn inside buildings or when social distancing isn’t possible outside. Masks will also be required when on the hayride, train ride or swamp buggy ride.

Hunsader-Sliker said they will follow whatever CDC and county guidelines are in place in October.

Hand sanitizer stations will be posted throughout the grounds.

The festival, which begins the weekend of Oct. 10 and runs for three weekends through Oct. 25, will include food vendors, shows, a pumpkin patch, games for charity, live entertainment, train rides and swamp buggy rides.

The National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk has been canceled this year because many of the children participating could be at risk for COVID-19.

New this year will be the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, and other festival favorites including the Gunslinger monster truck show are coming back.

Festivalgoers will be able to play games in the charity game area, where 100% of the proceeds will go to the charity running the game.

“Probably now more than ever, these charities are going to need our help because they’re probably missing out on other ways to get donations because of COVID-19,” Hunsader-Sliker said. “It’s important for people to stop by the games while they’re here.”