Pulte to hold grand opening at Waterside

Pulte Homes will host a grand opening showcasing its Stonewater model home at Shoreview at Lakewood Ranch Waterside on March 10.

The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at 7824 Grand Shores Drive, Sarasota. There will be live music and refreshments, and visitors can tour the newly decorated Stonewater model, the sales center and the Pinnacle and Camelot models, which opened in the summer.

The Stonewater offers three or four bedrooms and up to 4.5 baths in 2,852 to 3,905 square feet of living area. Features include an open kitchen, two full guest suites, a flex room, three-car garage and an optional loft for more family living or a private retreat for guests.

Josh Graeve, vice president of sales for Pulte Group’s Southwest Florida division, said at Shoreview, Pulte Homes plans to build 246 one- and two-story homes priced from the low $500,000s to more than $1 million.

Shoreview is set around two lakes totaling 144 acres. New homes range in size from 2,488 square feet of living area to more than 4,500 square feet.

“The homes we build at Lakewood Ranch offer features that are consumer inspired,” Graeve said in a press release. “Lakefront living in a convenient location means everything to new homebuyers today.”

Shoreview’s amenity center – a modern clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center – will begin construction later this year.