Public Works, public service

Robert “Rob” Habedank of the town's' Public Works Department had a different kind of work day on Monday.

Habedank was on duty at Bayfront Park when a woman's dog jumped off the seawall into Sarasota Bay on the south end of park, near the boardwalk and bridge.

A nearby couple tried to help but couldn't find a path through the mangroves to reach the pet. When the couple sought Habedank's help nearby, he jumped into the water, made friends with the dog and then lifted him to safety.

"A wonderful Public Works employee who didn’t hesitate for a minute to help,'' said Elaine Kaufman, who saw it all unfold.