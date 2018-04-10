Public art partnership brings Boaz Vaadia sculpture to Ringling Boulevard

Developer Dr. Mark Kauffman, Alfstad & Contemporary and the city of Sarasota partnered to place a sculpture by internationally acclaimed artist Boaz Vaadia in the plaza of the Sabal Palm Bank building at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Golf Street. The statue, entitled Ba'al and Yizhaq, is the newest addition to the city's public art program. On April 10, representatives from the organizations involved with the project held a dedication ceremony outside the building.

"It's a very unique partnership," said Sam Alfstad, gallery director and founder of Alfstad & Contemporary. "It's the first time in the history of Sarasota that three entities have come together to a fund public art."