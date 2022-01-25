Prose and Kohn: Off-beat sports abound in Sarasota

Sports journalists write about the "big four" all the time: football, basketball, baseball/softball and soccer dominate the conversation.

I'm guilty of this sometimes. It's easy to fall into the trap. And sometimes there's simply more demand for those things from readers than from other sports. But it's fun to write about other sports too: volleyball and wrestling and swimming and the like.

And sometimes, it's fun to go an entirely different direction.

I know there are people out there asking themselves what the weirdest or most niche sport they can try in Sarasota is. So I'm giving some ideas. I haven't done all of these things myself. I haven't even done most of them. But I'm including them because they look way fun and over-the-top and we all could use some of that in our lives. So get off the couch this weekend and try one.

Windsurfing

Think about surfing. Think about how difficult it is to gain balance at the beginning. Now think about sailing. Think about all the nautical knowledge that is required to get your boat to the finish line safely and in a timely manner.

Now combine surfing and sailing. Seemingly, you would have something impossible. But you don't. You have windsurfing, also known as sailboarding, and its offered in the Sarasota area, including at Bird Key Park by Island Style Sports. Windsurfing is exactly what it sounds like. You ride a surfboard that has a sail attached to it, giving riders more control over their direction and speed. It also means riders don't have to wait for waves; beginners can windsail over calm waters. I haven't tried it, but based on YouTube videos, it looks like a lot of fun, especially the more extreme versions of it.

That's not what places like Island Style Sports would offer, of course. They give a beginner's course. Lessons are given almost year-round and last two hours. Island Sports' Laurel Kaiser told me that the lessons gives an "all-around experience" guaranteed — or it's free of charge. What's the harm in trying it, right? You might have a blast.

Ninja Warrior

Did you know that "American Ninja Warrior" has been running on NBC for 13 seasons? I didn't until a few seconds before writing this sentence and now I feel dreadfully old. It has also made me think, "Wow, that is a lot of demand to watch people run and jump and climb things and usually fail." It makes sense, then, that Sarasota has its own Ninja Warrior class available at EVO Athletics.

If you don't know, Ninja Warrior is essentially what I just said, expect not as a joke. The professional courses, which include things like jumping from ring to ring, running across a bridge of spinning balls and climbing an inverted wall, take a mind-boggling amount of athletic ability to complete at all, let alone fast enough to win. It's quite impressive to watch and I can easily see a certain type of athlete being attracted to the challenge.

The classes at EVO are for both kids and adults. Based on videos that EVO has uploaded to YouTube, the course looks like it could take time to master, at least for beginners. The gym also has a Team Ninja program that enters competitions, including national ones. This is serious business. You don't have to be that into the sport to give these classes a try, though. Individual sessions are $20 per hour for adults and $15 per hour for kids 7-17.

Archery

Alright, is archery as out-there as some of the other sports on this list? No. It's in the Olympics after all. I'm not naive enough to think I discovered the sport or anything. But answer me this: when is the last time you actually tried archery? For most of you, I'm guessing the answer is either "when I was a teen in Boy/Girl Scouts" or "never."

I'm in the same camp (Boy Scouts), so I don't say that to shame anyone. I was good at it despite my lack of experience and I remember having a ton of fun. Those memories were brought up in 2017 when I wrote about the Sarasota Archers. I haven't been since, but maybe I'll change that soon.

For anyone else with the same experience — or if anyone brand new is thinking it would be fun to sling some arrows at targets — the Archers have an easy registration system on their website.

Elkin Mosely plays disc golf in MVP Sports and Social's league. Disc golf can also be played at Payne Park, North Water Tower Park and Lakeview Park in Sarasota. Courtesy photo.

Disc golf

The first thing you should know about disc golf is that people do not like it when you call it "Frisbee golf." It's like calling table tennis "ping pong." One time I said "Frisbee golf" to a college friend who played the sport a lot and he almost hit me. We had consumed a few adult beverages, sure, but still. It's serious.

But I digress. Disc golf is much more popular now than it was even a few years ago and there are plenty of options for those looking to get into the game — which is played exactly how you think it is. You throw discs into chain baskets placed across a park to look like a golf course. It's fun, but more difficult than it sounds.

One option for serious players in Sarasota is the Sky Pilots team, which plays matches at North Water Tower Park and Lakeview Park. But you are also welcome to go to either of those parks, or Payne Park, on your own or with a small group and toss the disc around on your own. The discs are fairly cheap and if you're just starting out, you don't need more than one. It's a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning. On this one, I would know.

Bossaball

The most obscure sport on the list, by far. Bossaball is so out-there that, as far as I can tell, there actually is not a place to play it in Sarasota. But there should be, dang it, which is why I'm including it. Can someone out there start a bossaball league? I'll be the first sign-up.

Hear me out on this one. Bossaball, which originated in Spain, combines volleyball, gymnastics and soccer into a beautiful athletic feat. I don't have the space to get into all the rules, but a quick YouTube search can show you exactly what I mean. Imagine how cool it would be to trampoline into the air and kick a ball over a net and past an opponent, essentially acting as a spike?

I'm starting the campaign now: bring bossaball to Sarasota. Let's make it a goal for 2022. If you're with me, shoot me an email. I can't wait to give it a shot someday.