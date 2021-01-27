Prose and Kohn: Mooney girls basketball elevates its play

Even though Cardinal Mooney High had beaten The Out of Door Academy 62-34 Dec. 1 in girls basketball, I expected a closer game on Jan. 21 at the Cougars' home court.

Despite the loss to Cardinal Mooney (12-8) earlier, the Thunder had compiled an 8-4 record. Both schools are in Class 3A and have talented players.

It had to be closer.

Instead, it was over in a blink.

Cardinal Mooney pounced on ODA early, playing suffocating defense and hustling to score points in transition. The Cougars led 21-0. Mooney eventually played its reserve players and ODA started making shots, but it still ended with the Cougars taking a 72-48 victory.

It was a dominant display of basketball. Sophomore shooting guard Olivia Davis scored a game-high 26 points. She, junior point guard Natalie Mercadante, sophomore forward Jordyn Byrd, freshman forward Kennedy McClain and junior guard Madison Smithers, have made Mooney a force in Class 3A.

For a small school, Mooney punches above its weight class. Most of its losses have come against bigger schools, even giving Class 6A state hopeful Braden River High all it could handle on Jan. 9. The Cougars lost 53-51, but kept it close despite 31 points from Braden River's superstar O'Mariah Gordon, a Florida State signee.

Davis said the key to the team's success has been knowing everyone's strengths and weaknesses and playing to the strengths. At the beginning of the season, Davis said, there was an adjustment period. Davis missed the 2019-2020 season with a torn ACL, so finding her fit within the program, plus integrating freshmen like McClain, took some time. Now, Davis said, the team is playing together.

That includes a 76-70 win over Seffner Christian on Dec. 29. Seffner has players committed to Arizona (Kailyn Gilbert) and Missouri (Addison Potts), but Davis said the Cougars were able to win by trusting each other to make plays. Davis scored 29 points while Mercadante had 9 assists.

Natalie Mercadante is the team's point guard and a team leader.

The Cougars do have size in forward Jordyn Byrd, who is 6-foot-4, and McClain, who is 5-foot-11. Mercadante, who is 5-foot-3, said she believes the team can continue to improve its defensive communication, something that would take the Cougars over the top. The Cougars don't try to "out-physical" most teams, but they can be smarter, more prepared and more willing to hustle.

"We've been moving the ball well on offense," Mercadante said. "We're finding the open person and we trust them to make a play."

It has worked so far. With just two games left in the regular season, attention has started to turn to the postseason, where Mooney believes it can be a factor. Based on how the team played against ODA, another capable program, I don't doubt the Cougars' claims. In fact, I'd be surprised if they don't make a deep run. They've got skills and heart — and just the right amount of ego.

"We're a school of 400 kids and a team of nine kids, but we're capable of a lot," Davis said.