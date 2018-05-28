Prose and Kohn: Golden hours for the high school season

Next week, the 2017-2018 high school season will come to a close, somehow.

The Sarasota High baseball team — which is taking on Strawberry Crest High in the state semifinals on June 1 in Fort Myers — is the only team left standing. I can’t believe it, but when the Sailors’ season ends, it’ll be two full Sarasota seasons in the books for me. Even more unbelievable: This one might have been better than the first.

Next week, we’ll be running our “Top moments of the 2017-2018 season” feature, but I wanted to take a column and point out some of my personal favorite moments, ones that had less to do with state titles and more with the human spirit. That’s what it’s all about, anyway: The people.

People such as Booker High football senior Jermaine Ziegler, who scored touchdowns with a kickoff return, a punt return and a pass reception in the same game, a 39-0 Tornadoes win against DeSoto County High on Oct. 13. I tried to name the feat “pulling a Ziegler.” I don’t think it caught on, but it should have. Ziegler was humble after his accomplishment, crediting good blocking for his return touchdowns, but that made it all the more special.

Booker finished the year 4-8. Fans probably won’t remember Ziegler’s incredible game in a few seasons. That’s a shame. I will.

I also appreciated the honesty of my interviewees, such as Sarasota High junior swimmer Isabel Traba, who spoke freely about her daily battle with anxiety, which she’s fought since she was 12. It comes in different forms. Sometimes it’s about swimming. Other times it’s about school, or even being far from home. Unfamiliar environments, or a “fear of the unknown,” seem to be common triggers, she said.

“What happens is, I start to feel ‘sick’ sick, like in my stomach,” Traba said. “It won’t go away until I get home from whatever I’m doing.”

It feels strange to call this a “favorite” moment, but Traba was brave to talk about it, and besides, her story had a happy ending this year: She finished sixth in the 200 IM (2:06.16) and eighth in the girls 100 butterfly (55.68) at the Class 4A state meet on Nov. 10.

On the fun side of things, no story made me giddier to write than that of the Riverview High football team’s “turnover chain,” inspired by the University of Miami’s now-infamous bling.

On its debut night, Nov. 17 against Vero Beach High, the turnover chain itself, appropriately, had lots of turnover. The Rams had four takeaways against Vero Beach, all in the second quarter, and they were all key to the victory. Junior Johnny Dawson recovered a fumble on a kickoff, senior Brantley Seadrow took a pick-six 38 yards, sophomore Ziggy Williams stripped Vero Beach quarterback Nick Celidonio during a sack, and freshman Chuck Brantley had an interception just before halftime. The Rams defeated the previously-undefeated Indians 35-28, and advanced to the regional final against Dr. Phillips.

Riverview would lose that game, but the chain will always survive in my heart. Will it come back in 2018-2019? That remains to be seen.

Another fun one: Sarasota rapper and former Riverview High dual-sport athlete Jeremy “Jermo” Jones’ song he wrote for the Rams’ boys basketball team. I don’t have much to say about this one, other than the song is still an absolute banger, and I can’t wait to hear what Jones comes up with next.

Finally, I’d like to thank all the graduating seniors who I’ve interviewed over the last nine months, especially the Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse team, who I peppered with questions during the team’s deep playoff run. They were gracious with their time and gave off-the-cuff answers, which is a godsend as a reporter. I wish them, and the rest of the seniors, the best of luck in the future.

Well, I guess there’s only one question left to ask: How can 2018-2019 top that?