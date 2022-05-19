Proposed rezoning of east Bradenton property sent to state for review

The County Commission voted Thursday to approve a request to transmit, for state review, a proposed rezoning of approximately 310 acres at the northwestern corner of the intersection of State Road 64 East and Dam Road in East County.

The property, currently classified as Residential, of one dwelling unit/acre, and Mixed Use Community/Residential, of three dwelling units/acre, was proposed for rezoning to Urban Fringe, which would open the entire property to development at three units per acre.

The transmittal passed with a vote of 5-1, with Commissioner Misty Servia absent during the session, though developer Neal Communities had the option to request a full board.

Commissioner George Kruse offered the only dissenting vote, commenting, “This is giving away free density, in a place where density does not belong, for absolutely no reason and no return on investment to the community whatsoever.”

He voted against the original development, which had its rezone request approved March 3 from general agriculture to planned development residential, which cleared the way for development of 706 residential units and 17,750 square feet of medical facilities.