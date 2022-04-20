Project Pride SRQ repaints street mural

Project Pride SRQ representatives and volunteers this week began applying a new coat of paint to the PrideWalk street art at Five Points.

The street mural — which connects the five-corner intersection of Cocoanut Avenue, North Pineapple Avenue and Second Street — was approved around a year ago on a temporary basis. Project Pride returned to the city and had the artwork approved for a repainting on March 11. The city arts committee has been working with Project Pride.

Detroit mural artist Joey Salomon returned to Sarasota to lead a series of volunteers in painting the street once more. Project Pride SRQ co-founder Katie McCurry said the street art's design had not been changed from its original design.