Manatee County moves closer to Premier Sports Campus purchase

Manatee County commissioners today authorized county staff to move forward with a proposal to purchase Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Manatee County Visitors and Convention Bureau, led a presentation on how the $5.2 million purchase would be funded through a combination of tourism taxes and impact fee revenues.

Falcione said the facility brought about 75,000 visitors to the area in 2016 and had an estimated economic impact of more than $14 million.

“We will continue to operate the campus as an elite venue for out-of-town, local and regional tournaments,” Falcione said. “It is imperative we continue to bring out-of-town sports tourism, and continue local play…It’s so important to maintain that elite brand.”

Under the proposal, Manatee County would acquire the 127-acre campus, plus an additional 36 acres for a future aquatics complex. Existing Premier Campus staff would be acquired by the county, with two full-time staff members transiting to the visitor's bureau and the remaining employees transferring to Manatee’s maintenance department.

Commissioners were supportive of the concept, but said they worried about profitability and maintaining the facility's existing standards. The operation runs at a loss of about $200,000 annually, which would be covered out of county reserves during the first year of the purchase.

“We’re taking over what has been a private operation,” Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac said. “I think Manatee County is up for the challenge. We are constantly looking for ways to improve the quality of life here.”

County staff will present commissioners a formal proposal to purchase Premier at their Dec. 7 land use meeting. A property closing would be scheduled later that month.