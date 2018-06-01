President Trump awards East County resident his diploma

If they're fortunate, some college graduates might receive their diploma from a university president, a chancellor or perhaps a famous member of the alumni.

Country Creek's Sam Valley received his diploma from "the leader of the free world."

Graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Mary., in the top 10% of his class, Valley earned the right on May 25 to receive his diploma from President Donald Trump.

The East County resident became the first Braden River High School graduate to receive a diploma from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Sam Valley graduated in the top 10% of his class May 25 at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Valley asked if he was nervous as he approached President Trump.

"He's the Commander in Chief," Valley said. "I never thought I would shake the hand of a president. I wasn't nervous, but it truly was awesome. I don't use the word 'awesome' lightly."

Valley called being the first from Braden River High to go through the Naval Academy a "cool accomplishment," but he said a lot of smart people have graduated from his high school and gone forward to accomplish big things.

He called his voyage through the academy worthwhile, but difficult. He wasn't accepted into a military academy as a senior at Braden River High so he went to the University of Florida instead. He kept applying, though, and the Naval Academy accepted him after his freshman year as a Gator.

"Sam was the total package that service academies are looking for," said Jay Bradin, the senior Army instructor at Braden River High. "I told him (as a college freshman) that he belonged at one of them. His senior year at Braden River, he was our battalion commander and drill team commander. As the drill team commander, his team won first place in seven of the 14 possible categories at the State Drill Meet. That was a fear that has not been repeated by any school since."

Bradin called Valley, whose parents are East County's Steve and Lauren Valley, the most qualified student at Braden River to ever apply to a service academy.

"We were shocked when he was not picked his senior year," Bradin said. "As you can see from his ranking at graduation, the U.S. Naval Academy was a perfect fit for him."

It might have been perfect, but it wasn't always smooth sailing.

"The first year, they beat you down," Valley said. "A lot of people hate it and they want to quit. As the years go on, you find you have so many opportunities. You get great mentoring and they teach you so much about leadership. I will say I definitely had more fun at Florida."

Although life was tough in Annapolis, the support system impressed Valley. He said his military instructors all had gone through academy life and they all "had his back." He said he knew they all wanted him to succeed.

Still, he needed another emotional outlet, and he found that as a member of the rugby team.

"It was nice having a bit of each day where you could get your mind off everything," he said. "I was playing a sport I truly enjoyed."

His next step as a second lieutenant is heading to basic training at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, where he will learn to be a professional rifle platoon commander. In December, he will report to Naval Air Station Pensacola to learn to be a pilot.

"Landing on carriers isn't an easy job," he said with a laugh.

Bradin said he will continue to reach his goals and make his family and friends proud.

"Sam will be one of America's key leaders at the highest levels in his lifetime," Bradin said. "It has been a pure joy watching him set goals and then accomplish them."