The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new tool to generate revenues for Premier Sports Campus.

Manatee County commissioners have approved accepting in-kind donations as a new form of sponsorship.

Sean Walter, senior manager for the bureau’s Bradenton Area Sports Commission, said the change has potential to increase his operational budget (minus payroll) by about one-third — from roughly $60,000 annually to about $80,000 annually.

Those costs cover expenses for special amenities, such as tables, benches and shade coverings, for events or for wining-and-dining prospective clients when trying to land new deals or secure longer-term contracts.

Walter said that means local businesses can advertise at Premier by donating food, hotel rooms or other items and services.

“This is great for businesses who want a presence at Premier but don’t have the budget,” Walter said. “It shows value to our current clients and potential clients. It also builds the relationship with the community support. The sponsors will advertise their product, logo or tag line to entice out of town visitors and the local community.”

Even Hotel in Lakewood Ranch is one such business eager to participate. Rather than cash, it can offer complimentary rooms, which provides exposure to the hotel, reduces impacts to Walter’s operating budget and potentially can lure more revenue-generating events at Premier.

Even Hotels Director of Sales Rob Ferguson said he’s in negotiations for such a sponsorship now. He sees the value because it supports efforts to bring more business to the area while introducing sports-focused event organizers to the Even brand, which has an emphasis on health and wellness.

Previously, the Visitors Bureau was limited to financial sponsorships only, with opportunities ranging from $1,800 to $125,000 annually.