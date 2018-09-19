POW! Nock brothers channel Batman with collection

The Nock brothers know that people probably consider them nerds.

And they are proud of that fact.

Though Eugene, John and Bello Nock are related, they each have their passion.

Bello Nock’s is in the stunt and circus worlds. Eugene Nock’s is in the air – helicopters and airplanes, anything that flies. John Nock’s is in special events.

The Nock brothers own the Batcopter, Batmobile and the Batcycle and take them to events locally and throughout the country.

But one of the things that brings the brothers together is their love of all things Batman.

It started in 1967 when Eugene Nock, now a Longboat Key resident, met Burt Ward and Adam West, of the “Batman” series and film in the 1960s, at the Shrine Circus in Los Angeles where his parents were headlining. Eugene Nock met Batman and Robin while they were at the circus promoting the television series and film. They signed photos for him that he still holds dear today.

Later in life, as part of their entertainment company, Nock Entertainment Group, they needed another helicopter for the aviation branch when one was being serviced. They purchased a wide-body helicopter they found.

This was in the 1990s before the internet, so they received logbooks of the parts of the helicopter they bought and where it had been used. They noticed it said “Batman” in quite a few areas.

At the time, they owned a VHS of “Batman,” so they watched and noticed that when the helicopter is moved from the hangar in the movie, it had the same registry number as the logbook.

“We realized this is a small world,” Eugene Nock said. “We own the Batcopter, and with that said, we restored it, and we have been flying it exclusively now for 21 years doing events.”

Next came the Batcycle. And then five years ago, they scored a trifecta when they bought the Batmobile.

John, Eugene and Bello Nock continue to collect Batman memorabilia today.

The brothers have made certain their Batman collection is more than just something for them to admire. They take the Batcopter around to various air shows, including Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland and Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin. They also created a Facebook page, “The Nock Bat Collection,” so people can keep up with appearances.

“It’s a platform for someone who wants to get recognized,” Bello Nock said. “This is the thing that will stop people.”

Each year, the Nocks bring the Batmobile to numerous Exotic Car Shows, which funds Flight to the North Pole, an event for terminally ill children that is sponsored by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota Bradenton Airport Fire Department. During the event, children are treated to presents, lunch and get to meet Santa Claus and his elves.

“If it’s for the greater good, if someone’s got a grand opening, someone’s got a reason to do something, we’re there,” Bello Nock said. “That’s what it means to help draw attention to someone. That’s what we’ll do.”

But no matter where the collection goes, it’s able to bring generations together. Bello Nock said it stops 6-year-old kids, 60-year-old men and 90-year-old grandpas who stop and share memories of what Batman means to them and what they remember of the shows.

“Anything that flies brings four generations together. Circus and entertainment bring four generations together. Something like the Batmobile collection brings generations together, and that’s what it’s all about,” Bello Nock said.

The next prize the brothers are eyeing is the Batgirl Bicycle.

But until then, the Nock brothers aren’t slowing down their collection. They call themselves super collectors.

Just a few weeks ago, Bello Nock bought a toy Batmobile at the store. John Nock said all of them are a fan of the Batman ornaments. Bello Nock recently gave Eugene early models of Batman and Robin poseable dolls. And friends from all over the world send them memorabilia.

“That sort of seems to be our thing in life,” Bello Nock said. “It’s not a distraction, but when someone needs just to refocus a little bit, when they need a smile put on someone’s face, they usually call the Nock brothers.”