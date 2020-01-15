Postcards herald beginning of town survey

Longboat Key residents are receiving postcards this week heralding the beginning of the town’s Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

The cards, that were to begin arriving Monday in every residential mailbox in town, are a heads-up to expect a follow-up postcard next week. That follow-up postcard will include detailed instructions on how to complete the online survey and a unique ID number to ensure one survey is taken per household. Answers are not linked to specific addresses, though the town will receive data on county of residence.

Surveys can be completed on a connected computer, tablet or smartphone or the town’s kiosk in Town Hall. Expect to take about 10-15 minutes with the questions, most of which are multiple choice with some opportunities for narrative explanations.

Questions will cover quality of life and overall satisfaction with town services. Also, specific questions will address key issues in town, such as county library services, opinions on the Bayfront Park Recreation Center and the Arts, Culture and Education Center.

The town is expecting a report from the survey, conducted by the University of South Florida's Florida Institute of Government, by April.