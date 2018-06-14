Siesta Drive reopens after crash closure

Police have reopened a segment of Siesta Drive this morning but warn utility work to replace a pole in the area might require crews to periodically close a lane.

A single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Siesta Drive, just west of the north bridge to Siesta Key, prompted police to close a portion of the road. First-responders were dispatched to the scene around 5:35 a.m. today.

Traffic was rerouted to Norsota Way while police and utility crews worked the scene.