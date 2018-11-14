Pony up for charity in Lakewood Ranch

If you go What: The 27th Ponies Under the Palms car show When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 18 Where: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch Presented by: The Mustang Club of West Central Florida Benefits: Take Stock in Children and Southeastern Guide Dogs More information: Event Chair Tracey Fitzstephens, 920-944-8137 or [email protected] Cost: $25 preregistration to show a vehicle; $30 on the day of the event; free admission for spectators

For Braden Run's Dayton Amey, one love affair led to another.

His first love was sleek, beautiful and powerful.

Powerful?

Amey, who is 64, was talking about his 1969 Mustang Mach 1 he bought in 1972.

Larry Brunatti loves his 1970 Mustang convertible he will be showing at the 27th Ponies Under the Palms at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch on Nov. 18.

"It all goes back to when I was a kid," Amey said. "Having a driver's license meant freedom. My parents always gravitated toward Fords and the Mustangs were such sporty, performance cars. I loved the style of Mustangs."

That Mach 1 might have helped him find the next love of his life, his wife of 42 years, Phala.

"My wife and I had our first date in that car," he said, smiling.

Decades following that first date, Amey isn't about to part with either. Both his Mach 1 and Phala will be on hand during the 27th Ponies Under the Palms Sunday, Nov. 18. The car show featuring Ford-powered vehicles will be held at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch to raise money for Take Stock in Children and Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Amey is a member of the Mustang Club of West Central Florida, which presents the event. Besides his beloved Mach 1, he will be showing a 1974 Ford Bronco he has owned for about six years. He also has a 2007 Shelby GT 500 that will remain home because he doesn't have a third driver.

"Everyone seems to say they have owned a Mustang sometime in their life, or they know someone who has owned a Mustang," Amey said.

But doesn't he have friends who have owned Chevy Camaros?

"They would have to be a really nice person to overcome that flaw," he said with a laugh.

Amey was at his home with neighbor and fellow club member Larry Brunatti, who will be showing his '63 Falcon Sprint Convertible he has owned for 20 years along with a 1970 Mustang convertible he has owned for 15 years. He also has shown other cars, such as his '63 Ford Falcon Ranchero.

Brunatti said the hobby of showing cars is a fun "disease" that often induces those inflicted with purchasing multiple cars.

He said speed and power aren't the main reasons he loves to show cars.

"It's more about the uniqueness of the vehicle," said Brunatti, who is 72. They don't have a lot of certain vehicles. The '63 Ranchero, they made 130 of those that were V*, 4-speed in '63. I remember those cars from my youth."

Joining Amey and Brunatti was Lee Fitzstephens, President of the Mustang Club of West Central Florida. At 47, Fitzstephens has different memories from his childhood than Amey and Brunatti.

Fitzstephens shows a 2008 Mustang GT that used to be his wife Tracey's everyday car. They basically retired it two years ago, putting less than 1,000 miles a year on it now, and introduced it to the show world.

While the car might not be rare, Fitzstephens keeps it in rare condition.

"A lot of the shows are about how well detailed your car is," said Fitzstephens, who lives in Bradenton. "You also can put your personal touch on your car. This car was lowered an inch and a half and I changed the exhaust."

He gladly puts in the labor to keep the car spotless.

"I have loved cars from the beginning," he said. "I always have loved mechanical things, things you can take apart and put back together."

All three Mustang Club members drive their vehicles to shows.

"Some cars are trailer queens," Brunatti said. "You start them off, and back them off the trailer (at the show). We don't believe in that."

Driving to the car shows does mean a little extra work. Brunatti said when he drives he rides with his arm on top of the driver's side door. He had to wipe the mark it leaves off the door when he arrives at a show.

"And you absolutely will have bugs on your car, guaranteed," Amey said of driving to a show.

Once at the show, all three said they enjoy the conversations. "People will come up and say, 'I used to have one of those,'" Brunatti said. "It opens people up."

It is a relaxed setting, other than those few rate moments when a parent allows his or her children to roam a little too free. All three said they also have to watch for people leaning over their cars with belt buckles or dangling jewelry scratching the paint.

Those, however, are the exceptions.

Most event offer trophies in various categories, but all three said they don't attend events because of awards.

They just like talking cars.

"My favorite was the '84 Subaru BRAT," Fitzstephens said. "It was very unique, little a little pickup. It was important to the U.S. as a station wagon (there were extra regulations for trucks). It was a cool, little car."

In the end, Take Stock in Children and Southeastern Guide Dogs have benefited. The Mustang Club has averaged a $3,000 donation per charity over the previous 26 years.