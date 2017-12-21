A home in Pomello Park topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Luis and Jo Ellen Hasbrouck, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 20015 77th Ave. E., to Richard and Sheryl Pichette, of Bradenton, for $1,875,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,920 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Jonathan and Renata Quick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9979 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Jared and Tara Motzenbecker, of Bradenton, for $696,700. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,097 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $647,000 in May.

Miklos and Nora Berente, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7570 Tori Way to Sosoma LLC for $675,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $438,000 in 2015.

Riverdale Revised

Douglas Steiner and Maricaridad Salazar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4621 Swordfish Drive to Michael and Meadow Tullio, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2013.

Patrick and Myra Carreon, of Gig Harbor, Wash., sold their home at 532 Mast Drive to Jorge Gerena, of Bradenton, for $640,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,065 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2013.

Deborah and Curt Badman, of Harleysville, Pa., sold their home at 223 43rd St. Blvd. E., to Dwight Blankenship, of Bradenton, for $314,900. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,800 in 2007.

Country Club East

Hamilton and Karin Ruth, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14807 Leopard Creek Place to Richard and Susan Mincher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $615,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,335 square feet of living area.

Braden River Lakes

Mark and Rhonda Jolly, of Terra Ceia, sold their home at 4832 14th Ave. E., to Richard and Jennie Hoffmann, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $590,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2010.

Pomello Park

Donald and Kyle Sudbury sold their home at 6407 205th St. E., to John and Lyvia Jensen, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,699 square feet of living area.

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 7916 213th St. E., to Daniel Kind and Peggy Lovejoy, of Onalaska, Wis., for $336,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,900 square feet of living area.

Heritage Harbour

Radek Svoboda, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8106 River Preserve Drive to Harold Stout, of Greenwood, Ind., for $530,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2009.

Todd DeWald, of Stow, Ohio, sold his home at 6716 Wild Lake Terrace to Christopher and Jamie Lynn Huston and Rita Dwyer, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2014, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,921 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6760 Wild Lake Terrace to Paul James and Elizabeth Fisichella, of Bradenton, for $363,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,268 square feet of living area.

David Murphy, as Managing Member of DLCMC LLC, sold the home at 7003 Quiet Creek Drive to Jerry and Mary Payne, of Bradenton, for $357,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $341,900 in 2014.

Woodbrook

Sherry and Mark Bagley, of St. Louis, sold their home at 4726 Woodbrook Drive to Rob and Leigh Harman, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,900 in 2012.

Crossing Creek Village

Michael and Christine Stockton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6830 44th Terrace E., to Patrick and Tia Geddie, of Braden River, for $420,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,333 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2007.

Esplanade

Eugene and Kathy Hanz, of Northfield, Ohio, sold their home at 12838 Del Corso Loop to Joseph and Evelyn Vignola, of Lakewood Ranch, for $400,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,700 in 2012.

Braden Woods

James and Robyn Davies, of Monroe, Ga., sold their home at 9003 59th Ave. Circle E. ,to Joseph and Kristen Henry, of Bradenton, for $389,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,500 in 1996.

Barbara Thomsen, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6203 91st St. E., to Andrew and Heather Madsen, of Bradenton, for $299,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $22,900 in 1985.

Arbor Lakes

Cynthia Borck, of Morrisville, Vt., sold her home at 6952 Stetson St. Circle to Leslie Cruguet, of Venice, for $385,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2016.

James Lehman and Susan Diehr, trustees, of Vero Beach sold the home at 6911 Stetson St. Circle to Robert Kelly, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1998.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16638 Second Ave. E., to Joseph and Claudia Zerella, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,597 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Howard Rosser Jr. and Elizabeth Twinem-Rosser, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6611 Summer Blossom Lane to James and Carol Giles, of Orlando, for $360,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2004.

Carlo and Carmen Madsen, of Eastpointe, Mich., sold their home at 11715 Soft Rush Terrace to Kenneth Madsen and Katherine Getzen, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,587 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in June.

Chaparral

Karen Evans, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6850 Wagon Wheel Circle to Jerry and Adriana Lindberg, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2003.

GreyHawk Landing West

Joseph and Amanda Yingling, of Acworth, Ga., sold their home at 560 Honeyflower Loop to Denver and Rachel Inopiquez, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,900 in 2016.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Carmen Rojas-Rafter, of Sarasota, sold her home at 9622 Summer House Lane to Aaron and Theresa Schanie, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

John and Joan Twigge sold their home at 6373 Royal Tern Circle to Richard Moseley, of Bradenton, for $347,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2007.

Andrew and Jamie Arbor, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6114 Blue Runner Court to Eric and Michelle Albala, of Lakewood Ranch, for $314,900. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2014.

Gilbert and Eileen da Costa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6226 Blackdrum Court to Colleen Douthett, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 2012.

Villa Amalfi

John and Candice Holloway, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6319 Positano Court to John and Nancy Cervenak, of Lewes, Del., for $345,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,600 in 2016.

Whitebridge Court

Brigitte Baumgartner, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 7959 Whitebridge Glen to Gary Schuster, trustee, of University Park, for $335,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,800 in 2014.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Monique Molleur and Paule Gauvin, trustee, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 8766 49th Terrace E., to Julius and Julie Christensen, of Bradenton, for $327,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2010.

Country Club Village

Robert and Margaret Donaldson, trustees, sold the home at 7820 Heritage Classic Court to Mark and Arlene Vuturo, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,500 in 2002.

Michael and Kay Hennigan, of W. Monroe, La., sold their home at 7135 Presidio Glen to Marie Phillips, of Bradenton, for $296,700. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2006.

Country Meadows

Joseph and Michelle Silva sold their home at 625 148th Court N.E., to Jeffery Purcella and Laquita Williams, of Bradenton, for $317,500. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2016.

William and Arlene Guice, of Bradenton, sold their home at 611 148th Court N.E., to Richard and Diane Shaw, of Bradenton, for $292,500. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Jeffrey Burzinski, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 637 Foggy Morn Lane to Andrea and Joseph Monkofsky, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,457 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2014.

Central Park

Christopher and Jamie Huston sold their home at 12142 Longview Lake Circle to Jonathan and Caitlyn Torres, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,900 in 2015.

Larry and Phyllis Correll, of Braden River, sold their home at 11120 Encanto Terrace to John Geraci, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2014.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire

Stephen and Joanne Fleischman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-184 condominium at 7269 Golf Pointe Way to Susan and Patrick Doran, of Warwick, R.I., for $310,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 2012.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Nelleke Lindemans, trustee, of Greer, S.C., sold the home at 10445 Old Grove Circle to Gregory Baumgardner, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,819 square feet of living area.

Creekwood

Kevin and Karen Kuhlman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7509 52nd Terrace E., to Michael and Marie Bastien, of Ellenton, for $299,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 1998.

James Westcott, trustee, sold their home at 7802 49th Ave. E,. to Raymond and Janet Papazian, of Tallahassee, for $240,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,000 in 1996.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2135 Crystal Lake Trail to Brett Obara, of Kimberton, Pa., for $295,100. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 4852 Royal Dornoch Circle to Marianna Zelenak and Jozef Zelenak, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Michael and Wendy Kircher, of Tampa, sold their home at 11526 Water Poppy Terrace to Dustin and Lori-Ann Luer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $270,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,400 in 2000.

The Watch at Waterlefe

David and Marion Sommers, of Waynesville, N.C., sold their Unit 9-A condominium at 9711 Sea Turtle Terrace to Jennifer and Robert Zeidler, of Litchfield, Conn., for $269,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2016.

Glenn Kuhlmann, of Burke, Va., and Colette Kuhlmann, of Falls Church, Va., sold their home at 9606 Sea Turtle Terrace to Marina and Scott Bombard, of Royersford, Pa., for $207,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,000 in 2005.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Michael and Colleen Hartmann sold their Unit 7601 condominium at 7106 Grand Estuary Trail to Sandra Pfeifer, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 325 Grande Vista Blvd. to Cristine and Christopher Steinhauser, of Bradenton, for $254,900. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5020 San Palermo Drive to Rodney Taylor, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,918 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Benjamin Rasner and Laurie Rasner, trustees, of Delray Beach, sold the home at 8202 Summer Greens Terrace to Catherine Barrett, of Bradenton, for $232,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,300 in 2005.

Dawn Padova, of Lakewood Ranch, and Vicki Ciaravino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 215 Fairway Isles Lane to Raymond and Kaye Fonte, of Bradenton, for $228,900. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,300 in 2005.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Rajesh and Sindhu Rai, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 7082 Chatum Light Run to Alfredo Ignacio Munoz Marquez and Gipsy Vannesa Gonzalez-Munoz, of Bradenton, for $216,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,200 in 2004.

Cameron and Allison Newhouse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7052 Chatum Light Run to Tobias Crabtree, of New York City, for $205,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,318 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,000 in 2015.

Boca Grove

John Hart sold his Unit 104 condominium at 8414 Wethersfield Run to David and Nancy DiNiro, of Syracuse, N.Y., for $212,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2009.

Sabal Bay

Charles and Cynthia Klein, of Lebanon, Ohio, sold their Unit 3-6 condominium at 7268 83rd Drive E. to Savannah Klein, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,900 in 2012.