Point of Rocks properties sell for $5 million

A home in Point of Rocks tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. PEKS LLC sold two properties at 7208 Point of Rocks Road to Therese Liebentritt, trustees, of Sarasota, for $5 million. The first property was built in 1930, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,318 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, seven baths and 7,280 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Aqualane Estates

John and Nicole Wallace, of Venice, sold their home at 1808 Stanford Lane to Nicholas and Pam Ierulli, of Sarasota, for $1.16 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2012.

Coral Cove

Stephen and Natalia Meister, of Herndon, Va., sold their home at 7327 Periwinkle Drive to Allison Hays, of Sarasota, for $1.14 million. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $993,500 in 2015.

Robert and Virginia Howell sold their home at 1818 Pandora Drive to Shannon and Susan White, of Sarasota, for $346,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,000 in 1992.

Pelican Cove

David Howell and Kathryn Lenz, of Grosse Pointe, Mich., sold their Unit 263 condominium at 1507 Clower Creek Drive to Philip and Lucy Sandler, of Sarasota, for $619,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2015.

Indian Beach Court

Peter and Dorothy Sobol sold two properties at 709 Indian Beach Lane to Rocky and Christine Crittenden, of Sarasota, for $600,000. The first property was built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,253 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1976, it has one bedroom, two baths and 400 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $110,000 in 1989.

Baywinds Estates

John and Jackquelin Cutrone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1654 Baywinds Lane to Richard Gianficaro and Catherine Zapko, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2007.

Alinari

Joseph and Kathleen Shambe, of Princeton, N.J., sold their Unit 1103 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Irving Shapiro and Lynn Selkirk, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $455,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2016.

Desota Park

Rick Hotton sold the home at 1959 Hibiscus St. to RJJM LLC for $440,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1993.

Homecroft

Beverly Allen, of Americus, Ga., sold her home at 3547 Bimini St. to Ola Yoder and Vera Yoder, trustees, of Nappanee, Ind., for $399,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Sapphire Heights

Vanda and Gary Fredericks, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5035 Stevens Drive to Mary Ann Banack, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2018.

Long Meadow

Cambrai Concepts of Florida I LLC sold the home at 2154 Webber St. to Stilima Properties LLC for $340,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,305 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,000 in 2015.

Palmer Square West

Frank and Susan Delgreco, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 3625 Square West Lane to Tammy Saucier, trustee, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,200 in 2001.

South Gate

James Bevins, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2621 Tanglewood Drive to Alexandra and Emanuel Guzman, of Sarasota, for $288,500. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,709 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2013.

Woodpine Lake

Joseph Knisell, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3008 Woodpine Lane to Lee Eppinga and Daniel Melnyk, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate

KG Investments 3228 LLC sold the home at 3383 Kenmore Drive to Florence Arnold, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Flora-Villa

Wellpell LLC sold the home at 4021 Olive Ave. to Michael Martino and Caitlin Jones, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $84,200 in 2009.

The Landings South

John Zachary, trustee, of Sarasota, and Lynn Davies sold the Unit 202 condominium at 1660 Starling Drive to Crayke Windsor, of Youngsville, La., for $250,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,000 in 1990.

SIESTA KEY

Sunset Point Villas

Andrew and Pamela Trapani, of Sarasota, sold their Unit B condominium at 67 Avenida Messina to Ash and Rebecca Keiver, of Sarasota, for $2.4 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five baths and 3,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,825,000 in 2010.

The Mangroves

Justin Evans and Claudia Moricz, of Osprey, sold their home at 1222 Sea Plume Way to Eric and Adrienne Hery for $1 million. Built in 1984, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $682,500 in 2014.

Coquille

Michael Prichard, of Washington, D.C., sold his Unit 104 condominium at 1129 Coquille St. to Aspen Meadows LLC for $730,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2012.

Gulf and Bay Club

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the Unit 409 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Jerry and Phyllis Baumer, of Minster, Ohio, for $730,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2003.

Siesta Harbor

Mary McShay, of Indianapolis, sold her Unit 203 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to David Eckert and Joan Eckert, trustees, of Wausau, Wis., for $419,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,030 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1979.

Bay Tree Club

Constan and J. Renee Stratos, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to M.W. Marlin LLC for $410,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Vista Hermosa

Craig Zaletel, trustee, of Eastlake, Ohio, sold the Unit 24-A condominium at 165 Vista Hermosa Circle to Jana Galan and Alexei Kartachov, of Locust Valley, N.Y., for $329,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 949 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $63,000 in 1986.

Siesta Harbor

Thomas and Beatrice Monaghan, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1250 N. Portofino Drive to 2300255 Ontario Ltd. for $274,300. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Philip and Deborah LoMonaco, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5335 Hunt Club Way to Terry Tubaugh and Scott Paddock, trustees, of Osprey, for $930,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,870 square feet of living area

LaVista

Manly Molpus, trustee, and Pamela Simpson, of Osprey, sold the home at 7600 Calle Facil to Prim Bader and Ruth Bader, trustees, of Sarasota, for $554,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2010.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8644 Stargazer St. to Debrah Arronis, of Sarasota, for $271,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Judy Fannin, of Ashland, Ky., sold her Unit PPH condominium at 14041 Bellagio Way to Jeffrey and Carla Hopler, of Fishers, Ind., for $400,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,058 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $784,200 in 2006.

Blackburn Point Woods

Helga Floyd, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 240 Wood Point Road to James and Nancy Barrett, of Osprey, for $325,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,900 in 1993.

Heron Bay Club

Roxanne Griep, Personal Representative, of Le Roy, N.Y., Tracey Herrington, Personal Representative, of Dansville, N.Y., sold the Unit 8B condominium at 764 Sarabay Road to Adam Walker, of Osprey, for $300,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $91,500 in 1986.

Bay Street Village

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the Unit 101 condominium at 89 Navigation Circle to Joshua and Yasmin Mali, of Sarasota, for $285,500. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Peter and Barbara Doerner, of Fort Lauderdale, sold their home at 2009 Micanopy Trail to Brant and Kimberly Jones, of Nokomis, for $668,300. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,384 square feet of living area.

Mission Estates

Brant and Kimberly Jones, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2150 Sonoma Drive to Steven Sody and Joanne Nagelsen, of Nokomis, for $439,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2016.

Sorrento East

Janice Porfirio, of Nokomis, sold her home at 149 Da Vinci Drive to Florin and Tara Cris, of Nokomis, for $400,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2014.

Mark and Mavauneen Walker, of Nokomis, sold their home at 113 Da Vinci Drive to John King and Patricia Walker, of Nokomis, for $270,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 2011.

Robert and Patricia Trumbette, of Osprey, sold their home at 402 Rubens Drive to Roger Charbonneau, of Nokomis, for $269,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 2011.

Venetian Gardens

Mark and Vivian Zabik sold their home at 209 Gulf Ave. to Chun Gao and Junting Li, of Schererville, Ind., for $307,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,852 square feet of living area.

Calusa Lakes

Earl Schott, of Nokomis, sold his home at 2110 Tocobaga Lane to Kevin Carbary and Carol Alexander, of Grand Haven, Mich., for $290,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2001.