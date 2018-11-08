Point of Rocks home sells for $3.3 million

A home in Point of Rocks tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Philip Robinson, of Boca Raton, and James Robinson, of Charlottesville, Va., trustees, sold the home at 7140 Point of Rocks Circle to Michael and Monica Wijas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3.3 million. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,854 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Sapphire Shores

Louise Minges, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4831 Bay Shore Road to Andrew and Marie Peterson, of New Rochelle, N.Y., for $1,425,000. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1999.

Prime

Robert and Katherine Kirby, of Sarasota, sold their home at 949 Pomelo Place to Jeffrey and Corey Ann Talbot, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2010.

One Hundred Central

Michael and Elizabeth Zamagias, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit D-509 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Karen Kuppler and Gregory Kuppler, trustees, of Batavia, Ill., for $899,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2008.

Landings Treehouse

Jacques Lilly sold his Unit 2 condominium at 1363 Landings Drive to Kenneth Cole III, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2002.

South Gate

Henry Abraham and Carol Belding, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3401 Tanglewood Drive to Anita Springer, trustee, of Meredith, N.H., for $425,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms three baths, a pool and 1,923 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,900 in 2009.,

Jenifer Susan Investments LLC sold the home at 3119 Pinecrest St. to Kendragon LLC for $270,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms three baths and 2,125square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2017.

Coral Cove

Antoinette Ross and Harold Ross Jr., of Crystal River, sold their home at 7535 Cove Terrace to Emile and Deborah Mouhot, of Venice, for $357,900. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $38,400 in 1971.

Gulf Gate Woods

Karan Manchester and Jennifer Greenwald, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2521 Carlisle Place to Michael Yocum and Benay Sinaikin, of Sarasota, for $332,500. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,655 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2005.

Village Green Club Estates

Ronald and Jacqueline Conner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3331 Pembrook Drive to Michael Connor and Catherine Dorian-Connor, trustees, of Half Moon, Calif., for $310,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,017 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $107,500 in 1995.

Homecroft

Esther Riegsecker, Randall Riegsecker, Robert Riegsecker and Sheryl Horst sold their home at 3468 Clarinda St. to Ronald Solem, of Sarasota, for $282,500. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1996.

Plat of Sarasota

Wise Home Solutions LLC sold the home at 435 Adelia Ave. to Paul Rossini and Maria Rossini, of Holliston, Mass., for $280,000. Built in 1924, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in September.

Broadway Promenade

Brandon Sid Howard Irrevocable Trust sold the Unit 2202 condominium at 1268 11th St. to Jennifer and Omar Cooper, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,122 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate East

Charles DeMartini sold his home at 4347 Kingston Loop to Dina DeMartini, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,900 in 2004.

La Linda Terrace

Coastal Real Estate Holdings LLC sold the home at 2163 Arlington St. to Larry and Lydotta Taylor, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in July.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Mark Cox, of Wichita, Kansas, sold his home at 355 Calle Miramar to 355 Calle Miramar LLC for $1,285,000. Built in 1993, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 2012.

Stevens

MMS Properties LLP sold the home at 9119 Midnight Pass Road to Geozeph Ghobrial and Frank Tadros, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, four baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 2005.

Gulf and Bay Club

C.C. McOuat Corp. sold the Unit 302 condominium at 5740 Midnight Pass Road to Beverly McQuat, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $775,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1987.

Jamaica Royale Tower

C.C. McOuat Corp. sold the Unit 202 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Beverly McQuat, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $618,300. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $633,900 in 2003.

Fisherman’s Cove

Pavement Restoration Inc. sold the Unit 208 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Todd and Brenda Plesko, of Lithia, for $560,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $504,900 in 2014.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Shelly Hanko, trustee, sold the Unit 328 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Wayne Kasel and Teresa Kasel, trustees, of Bloomfield, Mich., for $468,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Christopher and Michele Dillingham, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 1295-B condominium at 1295 Siesta Bayside Drive to CDMD Rentals LLC for $348,200. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in April.

White Sands Village

Frank Jackson and Laurentine Mulhern-Jackson, of Suffolk, N.Y., sold their Unit 203 condominium at 5673 Midnight Pass Road to Kelli Tharpe, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2009.

PALMER RANCH

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Robert Steiner, trustee, sold the home at 4016 Cascina Way to Janice Spears, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,426 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $527,700 in 2017.

Sandhill Preserve

Annette Ross, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 11218 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Uriel Galimidi, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,500 in 2015.

Sally Katz, trustee, of Alan Katz, of Osprey, sold the home at 5946 Caspian Tern Drive to Rodrigo Lodeiro, of Sarasota, for $418,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,400 in 2016.

Parisienne Gardens

Lee Lawrence, of Jupiter, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5290 Descanso Court to Craig and Darlene Johnson, of Clifton, N.J., for $320,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Oronzo and Caterina Mariani, trustees, of Bloomingdale, Ill., sold the home at 8866 Estepona Court to Daniel and Catherine Dillon, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., for $295,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,500 in 2014.

Jeffrey and Sandra Niedbala, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7940 Bergamo Ave. to Luis and Michelle Colon, of Minot AFB, N.D., for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2014.

Joseph O’Hara, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7802 Camminare Drive to Sabal Palm Bank for $255,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,800 in 2004.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Elizabeth Hagerty, trustee, of Duxbury, Mass., sold the Unit 604 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Mark Urness and Josefina Urness, trustees, of Osprey, for $650,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2004.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Christopher Andrews and Michelle Andrews, of Osprey, sold their home at 1156 Mallard Marsh Drive to Yi Shen Mengxian Pan, of Osprey, for $607,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $592,500 in 2009.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Les Gardi, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 5205 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Richard Weller, trustees, of Osprey, for $560,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $528,000 in 2004.

Willowbend

Josephine Trentacoste, trustee, and Peter Trentacoste, of Osprey, sold the home at 1263 Thornapple Drive to Margaret Berube, trustees, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,261 square feet of living area.

Aricka Bridges, of Ballwin, Mo., sold her home at 1212 Chalet Court to John and Katherine Bobianski, of Osprey, for $460,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,000 in 2007.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

The Sea, Sand, Sun Ltd. Partnership sold the home at 252 Four Knot Lane to Lauro and Cathleen Perez, of Osprey, for $450,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,000 in 2013.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

Alison Rhodes, trustee, of Nokomis, sold two properties at 3752 Casey Key Road to Leslie O’Connor, trustee, of Nokomis, for $1.9 million. The first property was built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,522 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2015, it has one bath and 1,763 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Woods

Donald Fox, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 1184 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Mario Somenzini and Sandra Mulle-Wiehoff, of Nokomis, for $350,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,100 in 2015.

Sorrento East

Joan Bartlett, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 2280 Lakewood Court to Jeff and Danielle Valery, of Nokomis, for $317,500. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $96,000 in 1987.