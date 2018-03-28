Plymouth Harbor residents march

A group of eleven residents took the Plymouth Harbor to participate in Sarasota's March for Our Lives on Mach 24.
One resident said she had previously protested for women’s rights and against the Vietnam War and is now helping students protest gun violence.
“These are dedicated women who have seen injustice throughout their lives and are not going to let age stop them from continuing calling the wrong the wrong,” participant Barbara Kerr said.