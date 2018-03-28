 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 28, 2018 1 hour ago

Plymouth Harbor residents march

A group of eleven residents took the Plymouth Harbor to participate in Sarasota's March for Our Lives on Mach 24.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Eleven Plymouth Harbor residents grabbed signs and hopped on their bus March 24 to make their way to Sarasota’s March for our Lives.

One resident said she had previously protested for women’s rights and against the Vietnam War and is now helping students protest gun violence.

“These are dedicated women who have seen injustice throughout their lives and are not going to let age stop them from continuing calling the wrong the wrong,” participant Barbara Kerr said.

