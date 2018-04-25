Plymouth Harbor celebrates Earth

On April 23, Plymouth Harbor hosted its third annual Earth Day celebration. The event, a brainchild of the conservation committee that resident Isabel Pedersen began, educated residents on water usage, recycling and showcased upcycled jewelry, chairs and secondhand clothing. When Pedersen moved into Plymouth Harbor, she thought the residence needed some conservation efforts. Now, she said interest in that has grown.

“I think population as a whole is more interested in recycling,” she said.