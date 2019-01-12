Players announces 90th anniversary Wilde Broadway Series season

There was a fun, lighthearted suspense in the air Jan. 11 at The Players Centre for Performing Arts.

Managing Artistic Director Jeffery Kin got both laughs and cheers from the audience at the theater’s 90th Wilde Broadway Series season announcement event, which gave guests a sample of the six musicals they can expect during the 2019-2020 season.

“I think the most important thing for me is to cast a wide net and garner attention from people who haven’t been to the theater for a while,” Kin says of his goal for the anniversary season. “Come give us a chance.”

Kin announced the six musicals — and explained how he’s had difficulties getting the rights to the fifth, so that one is yet to be determined — by having a group of past Players Theatre performers sing an anthem from each of the shows.

The 2019-2020 90th Wilde Broadway Series lineup is as follows:

Sept. 18-Oct. 6, 2019: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Oct. 23-Nov. 10, 2019: “The Fantasticks"

Dec. 4-22, 2019: “Hello, Dolly!”

Jan. 15-Feb. 2, 2020: “Sister Act”

Feb. 19-March 8, 2020: Yet to be determined (but will most likely be a rock musical of some sort, Kin says)

March 28-April 14, 2020: “Anything Goes”

Call 365-2494 or click here for more information.



