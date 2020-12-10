Plans for Legacy Golf Club condos approved by Manatee County commissioners

Legacy Golf Club is set to build 48 condo units on a 5.7-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Legacy Boulevard and University Parkway after receiving unanimous approval from Manatee County commissioners Thursday.

The condo units will be two stories tall and house two to four households each. The wetlands at the northeast corner of the intersection will not be affected by the project, according to Schroeder-Manatee Ranch attorney Caleb Grimes. Grimes also said the condos will not be visible from the Legacy Boulevard entrance to Country Club.

Legacy Golf Club part-owner Jon Whittemore plans to use the condos to generate income to help offset debt accrued from "resurrecting" the course after previous ownership groups allowed it to fall into poor condition. Whittemore also said he will use the income to fund future projects, such as replacing the course's irrigation system, which is nearing the end of its lifespan.

Grimes said the success of Legacy is important to Lakewood Ranch and Country Club. Commissioner and Country Club resident Vanessa Baugh agreed.

"If Legacy fails, it reflects on the Country Club as a whole," Baugh said.