Planning underway for Bobby Jones buildings

While reconstruction of the Bobby Jones Golf Club continues, so does planning for three service buildings on the property.

Working their way through the city of Sarasota’s Development Review Committee are structures in the design phase, not including an eventual permanent clubhouse. A temporary clubhouse will serve golfers until that is built. The city has contracted with engineering and design consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates to design the structures including the future clubhouse and restaurant building, which will be filed under a separate site plan amendment application.

The planned buildings are:

A course restroom with 216 square feet of enclosed space and a 936-square-foot footprint including roof overhangs.

A player development center with 238 square feet of enclosed area and a 839-square-foot footprint including roof overhangs.

The Gillespie Building with 360 square feet of enclosed area and a 728-square-foot footprint including roof overhangs. That will be the starter building for the short course.

The Gillespie Building, one of three auxiliary structures planned for the Bobby Jones Golf Club, will anchor the adjustable short course. (Photo by Andrew Warfield)

According to Sarasota Parks and Recreation General Manager Sue Martin, the Gillespie Building will replace a starter booth that was razed at the site across Circus Boulevard from the primary course, but will serve multiple purposes.

“It's going to be more than what was there previously, but it's not really a clubhouse,” she said. “There’s going to be a little bit more room to sell items like balls and gloves and maybe maybe a small gathering area. It’s going to be a little bit bigger than what it was, but it's basically your starter booth.”