Pittsburgh Pirates offer star spangled opportunity in Bradenton

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday they will be holding auditions 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 13 at LECOM Park in Bradenton to sing the National Anthem prior to a Pirates' Spring Training game.

The release said those who audition must be comfortable performing in front of audiences of 7,000 people or more.

Auditions will be a cappella and must be no longer than two minutes in length. There is no pre-registration. Those who audition will perform in the order they sign up on the day of auditions. The auditions are only for vocalists.

Anyone who would like to sing "O Canada" on March 1 or March 22 when the Pirates host Toronto also will be welcome to audition.

The Pirates play a 16-game home schedule at LECOM Park during Spring Training, starting with a Feb. 24 game against the New York Yankees.

For more information, go to bradentonmarauders.com, or email [email protected].