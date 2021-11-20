Pirates football eliminated by Tampa Jesuit

The Braden River High football team (9-2) scrapped and clawed its way to the postseason in 2021 despite a slew of injuries at key positions.

Against Tampa Jesuit (12-0), the No. 13 team in the country according to MaxPreps, the Pirates couldn't muscle their way to a win like they usually have done this season. Instead, they experienced what every Jesuit opponent has felt this season: a loss. Braden River was defeated 49-9 by Jesuit on the road, ending the Pirates' season.

Even though they lost, the Pirates were the first team to score on the Tigers in five games. Senior kicker Colin Boyd drilled a field goal in the first quarter and senior Bryan Kearse, the wide receiver turned quarterback, hit senior tight end/linebacker Evan Dangler for a touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

Jesuit senior wide receiver Junior Vandeross, who is committed to Toledo, scored four total touchdowns.