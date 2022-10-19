Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!
Piper Anne Dawson
Birth Announcement
Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!
Welcome to the Key Miss Piper Anne Dawson ❤ daughter to Ashley & Jim Dawson.
Piper was born on Tuesday, October 11th at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She is 7lbs 12oz, 20 inches long of absolute perfection & cuteness. Making LBK younger, one baby at a time!
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.