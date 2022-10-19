 Skip to main content
Piper Anne Dawson
Longboat Key Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Piper Anne Dawson

Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!
Piper Anne Dawson
Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!

Welcome to the Key Miss Piper Anne Dawson ❤ daughter to Ashley & Jim Dawson.

Piper was born on Tuesday, October 11th at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She is 7lbs 12oz, 20 inches long of absolute perfection & cuteness. Making LBK younger, one baby at a time!

 

