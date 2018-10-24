The segment of southbound U.S. 301 between Fruitville Road and Main Street is closed for repairs after a pipe failure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced today.

The closure is expected to last through the weekend, according to an FDOT release. The agency encouraged drivers to find alternate routes around the area.

FDOT spokesman Brian Rick said the department learned of the pipe failure this morning, when someone noticed conditions that indicated a pipe had ruptured beneath the road. Rick said the contractor on site is currently assessing the situation, determining the nature and cause of the pipe failure.

“Above all, people should be patient,” Rick said. “If they do find themselves in and around the area that’s closed, drive very carefully and be aware there are workers present.”