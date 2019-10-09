Pink ducks float with hope

City Hall is taking on Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the help of pink rubber duckies.

The ducks will float in the City Hall fountain throughout October in memory of loved ones who died from or who have breast cancer. Kathy King, City Manager Tom Barwin’s executive assistant, started the fundraiser in honor of her sister, Sue, who died in 2007.

Those interested in donating to add their own duck to the “pond” should reach out to King via email at [email protected] or by visiting the city manager’s office in City Hall, 1565 First St., Room 101. Donations are on a “give what you can” basis.